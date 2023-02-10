All very modern, perhaps very polyamorous, feminists and hetero-Nazis, but surely they are still there as traditional moralists with their sleeves physical. They can’t fool me, I know them because I reflect in their eyes, haha. Well, update yourselves and acquire digital manga; so that they do not have excuses, we tell them where to buy them so that everything is easier and above all, safe.

Digital manga is easy to acquire and we propose some options that will come in handy, because you will surely have access to more titles.

Without further ado we show you the options for read manga in digital delivery:

Amazon: Comixology and Kindle

It is the Amazon application that works like a cloud, in it you will have comics and digital manga available. It is for iOS and Android.

In this same application you can enjoy the purchases you make and the subscriptions you have through Comixology Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited and Prime Reading, all owned by Amazon.

It should be mentioned that, Kindle also has its digital manga accessible by volume purchase. For his part, ComiXology Unlimited has over 2,400 digital manga titles and over 40,000 comics. And Prime reading is your right if you have your Amazon Prime membership.

Let’s remember that subscriptions do not allow us to keep digital manga issues in the library.

subscription to Kindle Unlimited costs 129 MXN while ComiXology Unlimited is 5.99 USD, both monthly prices. Both have a free trial period.

Apple: iBooks

Through apple reading support, you can also purchase digital manga. In iTunes you can go to the comics and graphic novels section, and from there to manga to see the available catalog.

It should be noted that they have popular deliveries such as Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen.

Editorial Planeta Cómic: Planeta Cómic

It belongs to the Spanish publishing house Planeta, it has its editorial segment dedicated to comic from different nations and has already begun to implement a digital manga installment in epub format for kobo.

However, it is something that begins, due to this the titles are not yet available in their entirety.

Free apps to read digital manga

Shueisha Publisher: Manga Plus

Without a doubt, this platform is the most popular because it is also free. It belongs to the Shueisha publishing house and allows us to read the manga published in Japan simultaneously in digital format. However, you will have to keep up to date, as it only releases the last three chapters and the first three. So if you miss them, you won’t be able to read them anymore.

Square Enix: Manga Up!

It is the application that will allow you to read digital manga, It is available for iOS and Android.

Although it currently only has titles in English, translations are expected to follow soon.

It is a free application, however, it only allows you to read the first chapters, after which you can pay with real money to access more or by earning points within the same platform.

It should be noted that every day the application gives you 120 UP, which could unlock three digital manga chapters.

Applications with subscriptions to read digital manga

crunchyroll manga

Crunchyroll is the titan that officially distributes anime in Latin America, to watch it legally and safely, we can subscribe to its platform.

However, if you go premium you will also have access to their manga collection. The cost to become a Mega Fan is 1499.00 MXN per year. And, just like with the anime, pYou will be able to download an application that is available for iOS and Android. Look it up as Crunchyroll manga, and start enjoying digital manga.

It should be noted that most of the titles are in English and their availability also depends on the geographical area. The subscription allows you to read them without limits, although these are subject to updating the catalog.

Nintendo Switch: InkyPen

InkyPen is a Nintendo Switch app, It belongs to a Norwegian company. Thanks to it you can have access to digital manga and comics from all over the world, from independent deliveries to webcomics.

The subscription costs 7.99 USD per month.

mangamo

It is an application for mobile devices that has more than 400 manga titles, in addition, it has high quality translations and images. The subscription costs $4.99 USD.

Azuki

It is another application that allows you to read digital manga deliveries through two modalities. The free one in which you will have to constantly see advertising and the one that has a subscription cost of 4.99 USD per month.

ksuki

It is the Ediciones Babylon application, it is free and available for iOS and Android. It has a very intuitive format and has open comments at the end of each chapter.

Although it is a Babylon app, it seeks to expand its catalog by including more publishers.

futekiya

This application goes further, because it is not only digital manga, but also specializes in BL manga and has specific information sheets for readers.

To access the free content, you will first need to create an account. Although if you want to enjoy the absolute content and without waiting to unlock it, you can pay your subscription that, per week it has a cost of 1.99 USD, for 6 months you will have to pay 29.99 USD and for a year 47.99 USD.

Website: Digital Manga

We would also like to make a special mention to the site of digital manga that updates about the editions that are released in Spanish periodically. It also informs about the news and has direct links to buy them for apple books, kindle or kobo.

Digital or physical manga?

The decision is yours, they can pay a subscription or purchase them in digital formatThey have no more pretexts than their ideological conflicts and superficial affinities.

The truth is that changing formats will always be difficult, but not impossible. However, I understand that we are apprehensive about the things we own and to be honest, digital manga and books don’t feel as close as physical formats. However, digital manga has its benefits.

If you are a classic otaku, think that you will be able to support your mangakas and at the same time you will be able to have the delivery easy and fast. Avoid being a bibliomaniac, do not sleep on the manga.

If you are an otaku gamer, you have probably always been bothered by the excessive space that manga can take up and the dust that they collect. Finally, think about things and if you decide to change some titles to digital manga, We already told you where to find them.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.