According to the newspaper, the company has struggled to find a buyer; The company has already been valued at $5.7 billion.

the digital magazine Deputy is preparing to file for bankruptcy. The information was published on Monday (May 1, 2023) by the US newspaper The New York Timeswho spoke with people connected to the company.

According to the newspaper, the request should be consolidated in the coming weeks. A Deputy still looking for a buyer to avoid bankruptcy. More than 5 companies have expressed interest, but the chances of a purchase being made are increasingly smaller, according to one of the people interviewed by the The New York Times.

A Deputy was created in Montreal (Canada) and became a global media company with the creation of the Vice Media Group. The company has divisions that include, in addition to the magazine, a film producer, record label and editorial label. Among the investors are disney and the Fox.

With production centers all over the world, the group creates, according to its sitemore than 2,400 contents per week in 25 languages.

As per the The New York Times, in 2017, after a funding round from the private equity TPG, the Deputy was valued at $5.7 billion. Today, it is worth a small fraction of that amount.

Disney explored the idea of ​​buying the company in 2015 for more than $3 billion, but the deal never came to fruition, and since then, Disney has Deputy succumbed. The company has been trying to make a profit for years without success.

Last week, the Deputy told the employees that he would close the Vice World News, a global reporting initiative covering global conflicts and human rights abuses.

In the event of bankruptcy, the digital magazine would continue to operate normally and hold an auction to sell the company within 45 days. As a result, the largest debt holder in the Deputythe Fortress Investment Group, could control the company.

“Vice Media Group is involved in a comprehensive assessment of strategic alternatives and planning“, I told Deputy in a statement. “The company, its board of directors and stakeholders remain focused on finding the best path for the company”.