Social networks have always been criticized for not taking forceful measures to regulate the content that moves on their platforms. The suspension of US President Donald Trump’s accounts sparked an endless debate: how far can these companies monitor the publications of their users, without this monitoring resulting in a violation of the right to freedom of expression?

Citing a risk of further incitement to violence, Twitter, the favorite megaphone of US President Donald Trump, permanently suspended the president’s account. The measure was applied after the assault on the Capitol, which killed five people. Trump urged his followers to march there while Congress certified the victory of Democrat Joe Biden.

Today there are more than 10 tech companies that have restricted Trump and his supporters, including Facebook, Snapchat and YouTube. Parler, a popular social network among conservatives, and where far-right groups have a strong presence, was removed from the Google and Apple application stores for not moderating the publications of its users. A measure that its founder described as a political motivation.

Twitter owner Jack Dorsey said he is neither celebrating nor proud of banning Trump’s account. And while he mentioned that it was the right decision, he acknowledged that it represents a failure on his part to promote healthy conversation.

I do not celebrate or feel pride in our having to ban @realDonaldTrump from Twitter, or how we got here. After a clear warning we’d take this action, we made a decision with the best information we had based on threats to physical safety both on and off Twitter. Was this correct? – jack (@jack) January 14, 2021

“Having to take these actions fragments the public conversation. They divide us. They limit the potential for clarification, redemption and learning. And it sets a precedent that I consider dangerous: the power that an individual or a corporation has over a part of the global public conversation.” Dorsey said through his personal Twitter account.

The loopholes of the digital world

Social networks have always been criticized for not taking forceful measures to regulate the content that moves on their platforms: harmful posts, hate speech and misinformation. And now that they have decided to restrict Trump, the issue divides waters and fuels the debate on whether, by moderating this content, they are taking attributions about what can be said, and what not.

“We are demanding private platforms such as Facebook, Twitter or other social networks, to act as control bodies and to settle a bit of public debate in a sphere that is private,” Linda Patiño, digital analyst and author, told France 24 from the book ‘What the Hell Are Influencers Doing?’

Patiño added that “the mess of the debate on freedom of expression and social networks (…) revolves around the lack of regulation we have of the virtual world.”

This opinion is shared by Ana Gabriela Ojeda, a lawyer specializing in civil procedural law and new technologies, for whom there are “gaps” or “legal gaps” in this regard. In the United States, for example, the First Amendment to the Constitution only prohibits the government from interfering with freedom of expression, and does not mention private companies. Faced with this situation, Ojeda recalls that freedom of expression continues to be “a universal right.”

Ojeda believes that freedom of expression on the internet has been misinterpreted. “People tend to believe that having freedom of expression is being able to go to a social network or any platform, and say whatever we want, and if someone applies a penalty for non-compliance, immediately people say that they do not respect their right to freedom of expression or they are censoring it, “he added.

World leaders also took part in this discussion. In an interview with the Washington Post, European Union Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who seeks to limit the power of big technology, recognized that it was an extreme situation and that some limits were crossed, but also wondered why these social networks took so long to exclude Trump from their platforms.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he does not agree that no one should be censored. While, through her spokeswoman, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she saw the situation as “problematic”.

The Trump case has sparked widespread concern about whether the power of big tech companies could spiral out of control.