A movement against racism, hatred and mistreatment of the Asian community in the United States has been growing in recent days and has spread through the Internet. Over the past year, harmful rhetoric and attacks on this population have increased, in part, due to the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic.

#StopAsianHate, which could be translated as “stop the hatred of Asians”, is a movement that had been brewing in social networks a few months ago, but it gained strength as a result of the recent attacks in which a man murdered eight people in three spas in the city of Atlanta, United States. Six of the victims were Asian women.

On Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, thousands of users, including political and entertainment figures, used this numeral to show their solidarity with this community in the United States. Even the same platforms took part in this matter.

Facebook issued a statement in which it said condemning “all acts of xenophobia, violence and intolerance.” “We call for an end to hatred against Asians. We see and support the Asian community and all those who have been affected and hurt by recent events. On Facebook we ban incitement to hatred and violence, and our teams are working to keep it off our platforms, “added the technology company.

On TikTok, for example, thousands of users referred to the problem; They denounced the attacks, shared their personal experiences and even recalled and condemned xenophobia and stereotypes promoted in the entertainment world. Although others, who celebrated the movement, believe that it is not enough and say that action is needed to bring about change and save lives.

“This is my problem with the hashtag #StopAsianHate”, exposed @ paik4president, one of them. “It basically doesn’t go far enough. It reduces all discrimination, all anti-Asian racism to a few instances of hate crimes over the last couple of months. Actually, racism is more about narratives. Like when my former boss, that he was a Vietnamese man, he said not to get into politics because the United States would never choose an Asian person … That’s a narrative, “he said.

Attacks on Asian Americans on the rise in the US

A recent report from the California State University Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism showed that hate crimes against Asian Americans in 16 major US cities increased by 149% between 2019 and 2020.

Another recent report from Stop AAPI Hate, an organization that tracks incidents of discrimination, hatred, and xenophobia against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, showed that between March 2020 and February of this year, 3,795 incidents were reported against Asians, in the United States alone. United. But the figure refers only to reported events.

Stop AAPI Hate is proud to announce our latest national report, measuring anti-Asian hate incidents from March 2020-Feb 2021. In the last 12 months, we have tracked 3,795 hate incident reports from APIs in all 50 states and DC. pic.twitter.com/fbKUUdByvj – Stop AAPI Hate (@StopAAPIHate) March 16, 2021

It was also found that verbal harassment or nicknames are the main type of discrimination and that after work and the street, the Internet is the third place where these problems are observed most, of which Chinese citizens are the main victims. The dates coincide with the days when Covid-19 spread around the world.

For Ryan Doan Nguyen, one of the promoters of this campaign, this type of attack has always existed in the United States. “It’s just that now they are more numerous and the media has started to cover them more because people have started to express themselves. But in terms of whether it is a new phenomenon, I don’t think so. I think anti-Asian racism and violence have always been been there. Only now it’s happening in higher numbers, “he told France 24.

In January President Joe Biden signed an executive order denouncing discrimination against Asians. After the recent shooting, the White House said that the “harmful” rhetoric of former President Donald Trump had a lot to do with the situation that Asian Americans are currently experiencing.

“Blaming, calling Covid the ‘Wuhan virus’, or other things, led to perceptions from the Asian-American community that are inaccurate, unfair, has posed threats, has increased threats against Asian-Americans,” the Secretary said White House Press Officer Jen Psaki.

A growing “minority” in the US

According to the United States Census, there were more than 21 million Asian Americans in 2019, representing 6.6% of the entire population of the country. California has the largest number of Asian-Americans in the entire territory: more than 6.5 million, followed by New York with almost two million.

It is precisely these two states from which the highest number of incidents against him are reported, according to the Stop AAPI Hate.

A May 2020 study by the Pew Research Center found that Asian Americans are the fastest growing segment of eligible voters among the nation’s major racial and ethnic groups.