Unesco and the Argentine content verifier ‘Chequeado’ created this web portal to offer tools against the ‘fake news’ that exist about the coronavirus in Latin America. Laura Zommer, director of ‘Chequeado’, explained to France 24 that the project arose out of the need to contain an increase in misinformation due to the pandemic.

Disinformation on the internet is created and spreads at untold levels. But more and more spaces and initiatives are dedicated to dealing with this phenomenon. An example of this is ‘PortalCheck’, a site that collects a series of tools to verify data and combat disinformation against Covid-19 exclusively in Latin America. The project is funded by the European Union.

Those who created this platform are Unesco, the Argentine content verifier ‘Chequeado’ and its project ‘Latam Chequea’. ‘PortalCheck’ provides tools and tips to help people identify content related to the pandemic that is spreading on the internet without any basis.

“Much of the scientific evidence related to the pandemic is not even translated into Spanish (…) and, sometimes, bad translations can generate misinformation and in this context, create fear, anxieties or poor care in people,” said Laura Zommer, executive and journalistic director of ‘Chequeado’, when asked by France 24 about the reasons that led to the creation of a portal focused on Latin America.

Like this one, many other websites are dedicated to combating ‘Fake News’ of all kinds. However, the main feature of ‘PortalCheck’ is that it only addresses issues related to Covid-19. According to Zommer, this grew out of the need to contain an increase in misinformation due to the pandemic. “We find many people in need of getting rid of the uncertainty that this new disease brought to the world, and they take hold of almost anything that can, at times, mean returning to the old normality,” he added.

The duty of ‘influencers’ when sharing information

‘PortalCheck’ is focused on different types of public: users, journalists and even academics. But it also has a section dedicated to the so-called ‘influencers’, in which they are offered advice to take into account when creating or sharing content on their platforms.

According to Zommer, the mission of ‘PortalCheck’ is to make the role of these characters transparent, whom it defines as “relevant actors in the global public debate.” She proposes to summon them to, instead of being part of the problem, begin to be part of the solution, and contribute to making their audiences more critical. That they are “more attached to the facts, to the data and to the evidence,” says Zommer.

“Many times disinformation appears in content creators with many followers, sometimes with intention and many others, out of ignorance, who spread disinformation that can be very harmful,” he said.

How to act responsibly against misinformation?

For Zommer, when a person receives content that causes them doubt, one of their first options is to turn to internet search engines to verify it. In his opinion, if that person does not find that this information is disproved, he can come to believe that this theory is true.

Based on her experience, she suggests that we all have an “informational agenda that watches over us.” “Let us choose which media, which public actors or which organizations we are going to entrust more to because they have a history of giving us good information and not lying to us just to gain clicks and make money,” he said, delivering a series of recommendations.

“Disinformation is here to stay, even if we don’t like it. It is not something that will end, and in part, it depends on us to be more prepared not to fall into the trap. We have to end the ‘I share just in case’. today it is ‘just in case I don’t share,’ he concluded.