The increase in migrants seeking to reach the United States prompted the White House to devise strategies to persuade them not to undertake the journey. Joe Biden’s government started a series of campaigns with messages on social networks and radio stations focused on Latin countries. However, the effectiveness of this initiative is questioned, since Internet access in these territories is limited.

The White House applied a new way to try to stop the wave of immigration that seeks to reach the United States through its southern border. On social media and on the radio, the Joe Biden Administration launched a massive campaign with which it seeks to communicate to migrants that their borders are closed and that it is not time to travel to this country.

Through their Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts, the US embassies in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador launched all kinds of messages to achieve the effect. Through the numeral #UnViajeEnVano they have promoted photographs, animations, comics and videos urging people not to waste time or money.

They have also warned about the dangers they face when undertaking the journey, either due to the extreme weather or the inhumane conditions they would suffer at the hands of human traffickers, or the mere fact of being surprised by the US authorities and being returned to their countries. originally.

White House: Ads reached “millions” of people

According to Jen Psaki, the White House Press Secretary, since the day Biden took office, some 17,118 radio announcements have been placed in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, countries that make up the so-called northern triangle and from where the majority of migrants leave.

This advertisement with which they try to dissuade those who seek the American dream was broadcast in Spanish, Portuguese and six indigenous languages. These ads, according to Psaki, were played on 33 radio stations and reached a total of 15 million people.

On the other hand, a campaign was deployed on social networks such as Facebook and Instagram, with a total of 589 ads that would have reached more than 26 million people and, according to the White House, focused on users who “fit the profile of possible migrants “. When asked about the effectiveness of the campaign, Psaki said that it is difficult to count the number of people who do not arrive in the country and that it is a number that they will never have.

A difficult task in countries with limited internet access

Implementing campaigns through social media in countries like Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador could be a difficult task. The most recent and detailed figures on Internet and mobile network penetration are few. A 2017 World Bank report indicates, for example, that in Guatemala only 41% of the population uses the Internet. Followed by El Salvador with 34% and Honduras with 32%.

In fact, based on data from 2019, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) revealed that 66.7% of the region’s inhabitants have an Internet connection, while the rest have unlimited or no access. .

With these data in mind, France 24 consulted Natalia Banulescu-Bogdan, associate director of the international program at the Migration Policy Institute, who expressed doubts as to whether people are actually viewing this information, and whether they find it credible when they come into contact with her.

“I believe that these campaigns assume that people are making decisions in the absence of information and that if only that information is provided, behavior can change, perception can change (…) if they do not have smartphones with social networks or are not listening to a channel of radio in particular will be a wasted investment, “he said.

3. Ultimately, people are still getting through. There are (rightly!) Exceptions for children & the very vulnerable. This gap between reality & messaging that “border is closed” creates dissonance that further discredits the messenger – Natalia Banulescu-Bogdan (@nataliabbogdan) March 23, 2021



As he has expressed through his Twitter account, Banulescu-Bogdan considers that the messenger is key in these communications and that people tend to ignore these types of messages when they arrive from sources such as the United States Government, which has an interest in particular.

The number of migrants heading to the border continues to rise

And is that the situation on the southern border of the United States is exacerbated. Detractors of Joe Biden say that the change in the harsh policies of his predecessor Donald Trump generated a “pull effect.” In other words, it led migrants to believe that the doors of the country are open to everyone.

According to a recent report from the Customs and Border Protection Office, in February alone the authorities found more than 100,000 migrants on the border with Mexico. A significant increase when compared to more than 36,000 in February 2020, more than 76,000 in 2019, and more than 36,000 in 2018. The high migratory flow is compounded by the emergency caused by Covid-19 and overcrowding in the border facilities where a multitude of people wait for an answer to define their situation. Despite this, the Biden Administration has refused to classify it as a crisis.