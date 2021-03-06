Since the coup on February 1, the Myanmar Army has carried out a campaign of repression against those who reject them, especially on the networks, with the implementation of internet cuts that the population has managed to evade, even laws that They give you powers to censor speech online. In France 24 we spoke with direct witnesses of this situation, who told us how they use social networks to transmit what is happening in the country.

Since the coup in Myanmar on February 1, when the army detained democratically elected leader Aung Sang Suu Kyi, protests have been taking place in Myanmar.

Civil disobedience has taken to the streets of Myanmar to protest the coup through marches and strikes across the country. The military response has left dozens of deaths and arrests.

The Internet has played a key role in the protests. For this reason, the military junta ordered the restriction of the network service to prevent people from reporting on the coup. According to Burmese citizens, from 1:00 am to 9:00 am, the internet is completely turned off. This was also confirmed by the Netblocks telecommunications observatory.

Update: Live network data show the restoration of connectivity in #Myanmar after the 19th consecutive night of nation-scale internet shutdowns 📈 The military-imposed 1 am-to-9am digital curfew presents a risk to public safety and limits basic rights ⚖️ 📰https://t.co/Jgc20OBk27 pic.twitter.com/aimt2SUZsN – NetBlocks (@netblocks) March 5, 2021

These blackouts are causing concern due to nightly raids in which the Army has made arrests. When there are no cuts and you can use the internet, it is with restrictions on social networks. Some turn to virtual private networks or VPNs to evade controls, but the military has also blocked free versions of these services. Encrypted messaging networks were configured as an alternative option.

From Myanmar, one of the protesters, whose identity or location is kept confidential to protect his integrity, told us that another way to evade controls is through the use of Thai SIM cards that are used for travel, so they work perfectly in Burmese territory, but they are priced at about $ 20.

This young man told France 24 that they need Premium VPN services, which are bought by family and friends from countries like Bangladesh. “It is the only way we can communicate with each other through the networks for now. And we still do not see any sign that this will end in the next days or months,” he added.

Citizens tell the world what is happening in Myanmar on social media

Facebook is the most used social network in Myanmar. After the coup, the company blocked all the pages controlled by the military, depriving them of their largest communications platform. The company had been criticized for doing nothing about how the military has used the platform to incite hatred against the Rohingya Muslim minority.

Facebook is the preferred communication tool in the country. But now Instagram and Twitter are widely used to report to the world what is happening in Myanmar. With the hashtags #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar and #HearTheVoiceofMyanmar, which respectively translate “what happens in Myanmar” and “listen to the voice of Myanmar”, citizens who have access to these platforms share images of the demonstrations, and denounce the repression of the public force with crude photos and videos of the situation.

A law to prosecute dissenting voices online

Despite the evasion of controls, the Army could expand its powers of censorship. In the wake of the protests, the military junta has proposed laws and made legal changes that endanger citizens’ privacy, free expression and access to information, in a country whose history has ample examples of repression.

One of the most controversial initiatives is the cybersecurity bill, which requires internet providers to retain user data and hand it over to authorities when requested. In addition, it forces them to block or remove content that, in the opinion of the military, is considered false news or information that causes hatred and uneasiness. These crimes would be punished with up to three years in prison, a change that poses risks for activists, journalists, academics and anyone who expresses their point of view online, according to Human Rights Watch.

The Burmese NGO Fortify Rights denounces that the Military Junta is targeting journalists, since more than 20 have been detained since the coup while they were carrying out their work. John Quinley, a human rights specialist for this organization, said he has spoken with journalists in several states, who have gone into hiding because they fear arrest and reprisals from the authorities. “This creates fear and an environment that is not conducive to freedom of expression and freedom of assembly in the country,” he told France 24.