A new case of police brutality, which has been compared to that of the African American George Floyd, has Latin America in shock. #JusticiaParaVictoria, calls for an online movement for the death of a Salvadoran citizen at the hands of four Mexican agents in Tulum. Feminist forces, amid the outrage, call for the bleeding against women to stop.

On March 27, a Salvadoran woman identified as Victoria Salazar, died in the tourist city of Tulum in Mexico while being subdued by the police. According to the authorities, Victoria was arrested for “disturbing public order”, but the videos of the moments prior to her arrest reveal that the woman did not attack anyone.

A series of recordings that went around the world showed how Victoria was handcuffed to the ground while a policewoman put her knee on her back and how her body was put on a patrol.

The Quintana Roo State Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that Victoria died of a fracture in the upper part of the spine. The four officers were detained to be prosecuted for femicide and could therefore face a sentence of up to 50 years in prison.

Victoria worked in the cleaning area of ​​a hotel. She was the mother of two daughters, had fled El Salvador due to violence and lack of opportunities. He arrived in Mexico in 2016 and in 2018 he obtained residency for humanitarian reasons.

The Quintana Roo state prosecutor, Óscar Montes de Oca, said that “they did not take her anywhere and precisely that is a very important point for us to be able to accuse or make the imputation for the crime of femicide, since her actions demonstrated an indifference, a contempt, an insensitivity and that is an aversion to women, it is misogyny “.

New movement against police brutality grows on social media

This fact generated a wave of indignation in social networks, from where demonstrations were organized in Mexico and El Salvador. Through the numeral #JusticiaParaVictoria, and on platforms such as Twitter, citizens, politicians, human rights organizations and even the media from both countries, joined the call so that this case does not go unpunished.

Illustrators’ portraits of Victoria are flooding the Internet today. Racism, xenophobia and even classism are also denounced. France 24 consulted Érika Guevara Rosas, director for the Americas of the Amnesty International organization, who warned that Victoria’s is not an isolated case.

“It is a fact in which, unfortunately, several tragedies that happen in Mexico are connected, a country that has been going through a profound human rights crisis for many years. In the case of Victoria, it is going through the tragedy experienced by migrants and refugees, the violence they face in transit countries and in the destination country. In this case it is in Mexico, a country in which, unfortunately, very serious violations are committed against people who are seeking protection from massacres, “said Guevara. .

The NGO representative added that “the case of Victoria is a reflection of the alarming gender violence, violence against women in Mexico, a country where it is estimated that between 10 and 12 women are murdered every day. And where women Unfortunately, authorities have failed to provide adequate and effective responses to the pandemic of gender violence that is being experienced in the country. “

Feminist collectives insist: “Not one more, not one less”

The case of Victoria particularly generated the outrage of the feminist movements that once again promoted the # NiUnaMás and #NiUnaMenos campaigns, which reject violence against women, femicides and the ineffectiveness of Justice.

With the issue # MéxicoFeminicida, the groups attacked the administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador on the Internet, which they accuse of protecting public property more than women and questioned its lack of action to stop systematic violence. This time Victoria died at the hands of the public force.

A 2019 report from the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) showed that after Brazil, Mexico had the highest number of women murdered for gender reasons. While Honduras and El Salvador have the highest rate for every 100,000 women.

Figure of feminicides in Latin America in 2019 according to ECLAC © France 24

“The excessive use of force by the authorities is a constant”

This case, which has been compared to that of the African American George Floyd, has once again put on the table the complaints about the excessive use of force by those who must guarantee security. Under the numeral # LaPolicíaNoMeCuida, users question what happens to the cases that are not recorded. They also warn that this would not have happened with white tourists and that this episode could happen again since the police system remains the same.

Érika Guevara Rojas said that “unfortunately the excessive use of force by the police and military authorities is a constant because there is no access to justice in these cases.”

The last major protests against police brutality in Mexico occurred in June last year, when the young Giovanni López died in police custody after being arrested for not wearing a mask. Authorities determined that he died of a head trauma. His family found that he was shot in the leg and injuries to his body suggest that he was a victim of torture.

Population figure that was deprived of liberty during 2016 and suffered physical assault during their arrest, according to Inegi © France 24

The latest survey by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography made in 2016 to the prison population, found that 63.8% of those surveyed suffered some type of physical aggression at the time of their arrest. And 75.6% some type of psychological violence.