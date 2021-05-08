To tell the world about their situation, Colombians have used various resources on social networks. Videos about the demonstrations, live broadcasts to denounce police brutality and profile photos with the flag upside down are some of them. However, there are concerns about a series of events that have made it difficult to publish and display content related to the protests, and that many denounce as censorship.

As in 2019, Colombians have returned en masse to the streets in a national strike. This time, against the tax hike proposed in a new tax reform of the Government of Iván Duque and against the minister who designed it. The first was withdrawn by the Government and the second resigned. But the mobilizations continue, motivated by deep social demands and by outrage at the violent response of the State.

What if nobody recorded? Videos as evidence of what is happening in Colombia

In social networks, users have been publishing what happens in the streets of Colombia. From mass rallies and marches, as well as sit-ins and performances, to excesses carried out by minorities – who are radical protesters or, many believe, infiltrators of the Police – who have set fire to buses or CAI, the small police stations that are in all the neighborhoods.

The @DefensoryCol and the @FiscaliaCol reported the figures of alleged disappearances and homicides at the Coordination Table within the framework of the Social Protest that has been taking place in the country since last April 28. Get to know them here 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/Dhd7NQea2L – Ombudsman’s Office (@DefensoriaCol) May 7, 2021



The latest report from the Ombudsman’s Office registered 26 homicides in the framework of the protest, while the NGOs say that there are more than 30 deaths due to alleged police violence. Hundreds of people have been arrested and there are reports of missing persons.

Distrust in the Colombian media leads protesters to broadcast their complaints live on social media. National and international celebrities have joined these broadcasts to help make the events more visible.

Organizations such as the UN and governments or institutions such as the European Union have joined in the criticism against the excessive use of force by the authorities.

One particular case is at the center of the controversy: that of Lucas Villa, a young man who was shot by unknown persons in the city of Pereira while protesting peacefully. On the night of May 6, Lucas received eight gunshot wounds while he was part of a peaceful protest. Videos of him dancing in the crowd, his calls for non-violence and the moment he was attacked have gone viral.

His death was initially reported, sparking outrage. But then the hospital where he was taken claimed that he had been admitted to an intensive care unit. Lucas is still alive but his health is still critical.

The Upside Down Flag and Other Creative Ways to Protest

Complaints about victims like Lucas Villa invade the networks in Colombia these days. But also diverse and creative ways of protesting to let the world know the situation the country is going through.

The chat of the United Nations broadcasts on YouTube has been flooded by thousands of people who repeatedly type “SOS Colombia”. In social networks, a large number of users have changed their profile photo for a flag with inverted colors, a synonym of discontent, which some publications on networks in Colombia suggest, erroneously but eloquently, that it is a signal of help stipulated in the Charter of the United Nations.

Photos and videos with the title “What’s happening in Colombia?” They have been replicated by international celebrities like Demi Lovato and Viola Davis.

In Cali, the third largest city in the country and the epicenter of protests and police violence, videos that denounce that undercover police officers, in civilian clothes, would be shooting at protesters are constantly published. Several of these publications have been a trend in Colombia for days.

Content “not available” on Instagram: Mysteriously hidden stories

The Internet has also been a battlefield. Between complaints of censorship and hacking operations against official sites. On May 5, in Cali, users denounced an internet crash, confirmed by the NGO Netblocks, which monitors freedom of internet access in the world. Shortly after, the Ministry of Information Technologies and Communications alleged a failure in an operator of an underground network.

On the morning of May 6, Instagram users realized that most of the stories they had posted the night before about the protest had disappeared. They also denounced that the number of views was lower in the publications referring to the demonstrations.

Following multiple complaints, Instagram responded that it was “a widespread global technical problem that is not related to any particular issue.” In Canada, users also reported the same issue with posts regarding National Missing Indigenous Women’s Awareness Day.

After having said that the problem was solved, in a statement the company added that the countries that suffered the greatest impact were the United States and Brazil, and apologized to those who “felt it was an intentional suppression of their voices.”

According to users from neighboring countries where France 24 verified, the problem did not appear in their territories.

‘Anonymous’ in Colombia, hacking the government web pages

If the protesters have felt censored, they have also had unexpected support. The cyberactivist collective ‘Anonymous’ reappeared, declaring war on the Colombian government with a series of attacks.

‘Anonymous’ temporarily took down the websites of the Army, the Senate and the Presidency. He published a list with emails and passwords of the military and some congressmen. And he said he had intercepted the radio communications of the Police, although this institution denied it.

Today, thanks to Anonymous making Zapateiro’s phone number public, I discovered that these messages were sent to me from the General’s phone last year, as well as suspicious calls from another phone. I make this public, for safety. pic.twitter.com/cnREeuz4ST – matador (@ Matador000) May 5, 2021



He also published the cell phone of the Army commander, to which the killer, a famous local cartoonist, critical of the Government, responded by saying that he had received a series of messages from that number.

The look of the international media

The media around the world have been attentive to what is happening in Colombia, some have recorded the situation on the front page.

The world’s media record what happens in Colombia. © France 24

The Ecuadorian daily El Comercio says that “the protests in Colombia are kept alive with the cry of ‘no more violence.” Folha de S. Paulo in Brazil: “Colombia sees international criticism grow amid deaths and disappearances in protests”. For its part, the New York Times headlined “the Colombian Police respond to protests with bullets, and the death toll increases.”

In Europe, the Spanish newspaper El País titled “Police violence is out of control in Colombia.” In France, the newspaper Le Monde records “Colombia, after a week of police repression, new demonstrations denounce the government’s policies.”

And under the title “Disturbances in Colombia: share your experiences”, the British website The Guardian enabled a space for Colombians to make their complaints through the page or through a WhatsApp account.