Neither magic drinks, nor charms, let alone chlorine dioxide works to prevent Covid-19. All kinds of miracle recipes against the virus are promoted uncontrollably on social networks. And although experts have frequently denied the effectiveness of these false treatments and have urged to follow the recommendations of the authorities, the promotion of these products continues. The worst thing is that not a few Internet users continue to be carried away by these theories.

Colombia was one of the sources of controversy over the reckless use of chlorine dioxide to treat Covid-19. Without any scientific support, the renowned model Natalia Paris said on her Instagram account that she uses this substance to fight the virus.

He assured that no one has been intoxicated and, without tests, he added that thanks to this, many patients were saved in Peru. The truth is that the health authorities of that country prohibited its use as it was ineffective against the virus and showed adverse health effects.

The renowned model Natalia Paris said on her Instagram account that she and her friends consume chlorine dioxide to combat Covid-19 “ © France 24

Disinformation about the consumption of chlorine dioxide has been promoted in Latin America. Facebook, which owns Instagram, says it seeks to remove claims like these. A measure that is part of its policy against misinformation about the virus that, it says, could cause damage to health.

France 24 consulted Instagram about why after several days no action had been taken in this regard. In the statement, the company responded that the comment violates their policies, that they are “aware that some users can still see it” and that they were working to resolve it. However, hours after this pronouncement, it was the same model who removed it from her account by order of the Colombian authorities.

How does chlorine dioxide work and what does it cause in the body?

Dr. Carlos Eduardo Pérez, scientific advisor to France 24 and infectious disease physician at the National University of Colombia, warned that this type of substances such as chlorine dioxide “have been used because they have effects on viruses, bacteria or germs on surfaces (…) but that has not been proven in living substances, in organic material ”.

Dr. Pérez pointed out that while they might not have any effect, they could also be toxic to the body. “If they are taken improperly or simply this substance has an inappropriate concentration of chlorine, it can cause toxic diseases,” he added.

Nicolás Maduro promotes alleged “miraculous droplets” against Covid-19

Days ago, another alleged alternative medicine against Covid-19 was presented in Venezuela by President Nicolás Maduro. It is Carvativir, a substance derived from thyme. He defined it as “miraculous droplets” and attributed the ability to neutralize the virus by 100%.

Carvativir, the miraculous droplets of José Gregorio Hernández, neutralize the symptoms of the Coronavirus. From Venezuela to the world! Starting this week, mass production begins, so that the entire National Public Health System has this powerful antiviral. pic.twitter.com/lNcl3BxIJF – Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) January 25, 2021

Maduro affirmed that the product has undergone studies and clinical application in patients with coronavirus, but experts criticize that there is no scientific evidence in this regard and also there are no testimonies of patients who have been treated with Carvativir. Faced with criticism, the president seemed to retract and later said that this was a complementary treatment.

The National Academy of Medicine in Venezuela explained that a substance like this “has the therapeutic potential against the coronavirus”, and that “however, it is prudent to wait for more data.”

Dr. Pérez pointed out that these types of substances “can have an activity in vitro”. “In experimentation, in test tubes, one can demonstrate that certain types of viruses are eliminated or inactivated. These are things that happen with this antiviral or that happen with Ivermectin or with other substances. But, whether it is in vitro, whether it is in a laboratory, is different from the fact that it is in vivo: within people ”, he explained.

“For something that is in vitro to work in vivo, years of study and verification are required. And a clinical study is required, not anecdotes, not social networks, not channels, “he added.

Home remedies or practices like consuming too much garlic or rinsing your nose regularly do not work to prevent Covid-19. According to the World Health Organization, there is no evidence of this, except for vaccines and biosafety measures that have been approved by health authorities.

In addition to putting your health at risk with these uncontrolled treatments circulating on the Internet, you could be the victim of a scam.