Much has been said about the future of one of the most influential social networks in the world in the hands of the South African tycoon, after Twitter accepted his purchase offer. The billionaire has already mentioned the changes that he would implement, but, according to experts, his proposals contradict each other and his plans could run into various drawbacks. In this edition we analyze what they are.

In December 2017, Elon Musk joked about asking how much Twitter cost, in response to a journalist’s post suggesting he buy the platform. At that time, this was not thought to be a possibility and today, the billionaire is about to become the owner of the social network.

The company accepted Musk’s takeover offer, worth $44 billion. The one who is considered the richest man on the planet said that his interest in acquiring the company is not due to economic reasons, and has insisted that he wants to create an exclusive scenario for freedom of expression. Elon Musk opposes the moderation that Twitter has exerted on posts that promote hate, violence and misinformation.

The discussion has focused on the direction the platform will take in the hands of Musk. This has already stated some of the plans he has for Twitter.

The changes that Musk has planned for Twitter

Among them, he said, “improving” it through the implementation of new options such as the edit button, fighting spam ‘bots’ on the platform, authenticating all real users and making the content algorithm public. This means that, for example, it will allow users to know the criteria by which the social network showed them a certain publication instead of another.

He also wants to eliminate the advertising business, on which almost 90% of Twitter’s income depends, and move to a subscription model. But what has opened up a whole debate worldwide is the fact of wanting to make the measures that regulate what can or cannot be said online more flexible. Although conservative sectors applauded it and hope for a space with fewer controls, liberal sectors and human rights activists fear an increase in harmful speech.

Musk’s plans ‘contradict each other’, experts say

However, and according to experts, several of these measures contradict each other. Leandro Ucciferri, global partnerships manager at Ranking Digital Rights, and who is also a lawyer specializing in technology policy and regulation on the right to privacy, data protection and cybersecurity, told France 24 that, if the algorithms become public, the people who make ‘bots’ could use this information to their advantage.

In addition to those who think that these proposals are contradictory, there are also those who believe that they may be difficult to achieve.

On the other hand, arguments arise as to why Twitter could improve in the hands of Musk.

In an article in the US magazine ‘The Atlantic’, journalist Derek Thompson calls Twitter “bad business” and “puzzlingly clumsy on innovation.” Part of this, he says, is because it’s basically run by a group of people “who never use Twitter,” meaning the board of directors. And he compares the platform to a restaurant run by chefs who “never taste the food.” He therefore believes that Musk, who is an active user, might know how to fix those issues.

However, in a column for ‘The Washington Post’, the journalist, Megan McArdle shows skepticism about the changes. First, she says, because those big differences could make Twitter a less viable business that would cost a lot of money. And because “not even Elon Musk wants a truly unmoderated space where” illicit content and “spam tweets” battle it out with defamation and copyright infringement for our attention. She adds that the tycoon could face fierce resistance from employees, but firing them would not be a practical option for a company of such magnitude.

Internet regulations in the world

And it is that, in addition to these challenges, Elon Musk must remember that Twitter does not only exist in the United States, and his plans could be limited by the laws of other countries that force technology companies to control the content that circulates on their platforms.

The European Union recently reminded the billionaire that the community has rules. In mid-April, member countries and bloc lawmakers agreed on a new law that forces platforms to deal with harmful and illegal content, such as disinformation and hate speech. Otherwise, they could face fines of up to 6% of their global turnover.

with Reuters