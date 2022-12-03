First modification:
Of all the football events, the World Cup is the most watched and the one that arouses the most passions. Especially in Africa, which classifies 5 teams. But beyond the football quality, the continent has shown to have some of the most committed fans. This has led to the emergence of new connections between African countries and, also, massive celebrations of incredible victories of former colonies over their ex-colonizers.
#Digital #Magazine #renewed #PanAfricanism #World #Cup #Qatar
