The Government approved this year the so-called Digital Kit that is framed within the Digital Spain Plan 2050. This aid aims to subsidize the implementation of digital solutions available on the market for freelancers and companies with a maximum of 50 employees. The amount varies depending on the number of workers. This Thursday the 20th the last call has been opened, which is intended for companies between 0 and 3 employees.

If you are self-employed or your small business has 3 employees, you can request the bonus that can be spent on products and services that help digitization. In this case, the amount is 2,000 euros per beneficiary. Those people in a situation of self-employment and companies that want to have technological tools or improve the ones they already have, as long as they involve a functional improvement, may request this aid until October 20, 2023. To make this digital bonus effective, it requires that the Digitizing Agent, on behalf of the beneficiary, deliver the corresponding account justifying the performance of the activity for which the subsidy is granted.

What can the Digital Kit be spent on?



– Website and basic presence on the Internet:

– Electronic commerce

– Management of Social Networks

– Customer Management:

– Business Intelligence and Analytics:

– Process management

– Electronic bill

– Virtual Office services and tools

– Secure Communications

– Cybersecurity

– Advanced presence on the Internet

-Marketplace

Requirements



Small businesses, micro-businesses and people in a situation of self-employment (between 0 and less than 3 employees), whose fiscal domicile is located in Spanish territory, may be beneficiaries of this aid, as long as they meet the following requirements:

– Have a maximum of 3 employees.

– Be considered a small business or micro-business according to Regulation (EU) No. 651/2014 of the Commission of 2014.

– Be registered in the Census of businessmen, professionals and withholders of the State Tax Administration Agency or in the equivalent census of the Foral Tax Administration.

– Not be considered a company in crisis.

– Be up to date with tax obligations and Social Security.

– Not be subject to a pending recovery order after a previous decision by the European Commission that declared aid illegal and incompatible with the common market.

– Do not exceed the ‘minimis’ aid limit

– It is also a requirement to obtain the condition of beneficiary to have the evaluation of the Digital Maturity Level, in accordance with the diagnostic test available on the Acelera pyme platform.

How to request the digital bonus



– Access the website accelerapyme.gob.es and click on ‘Access to the private area’

– Register and complete the digital diagnostic test.

– Click on the Digital Kit section and select the call that fits the number of employees, in this case the third.

– Click on ‘Access the procedure’ to apply and fill out the form. For online management you need to have an electronic certificate or be registered in the [email protected] system.