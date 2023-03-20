The news world is undergoing a new transformation thanks to artificial intelligence (AI) systems, which can be used to generate content or imitate a journalist’s style and tone. Free and massive access to advanced AI systems poses new communication challenges, e to raise awareness of the opportunities and points of attention associated with their use, Poste Italiane has organized the webinar Digital journalism in the age of AI between ethics and the search for consensus which will be held in live streaming on Wednesday 22 March at 5 pm. Federica de Sanctis, Vittorio Alessio and Francesca Messere they will illustrate how journalism is moving from the use of news on social networks to articles and contents elaborated directly by artificial intelligences, with impacts on ethical and copyright issues, as well as evaluations on the very concept of creating original contents.

The event is free and open to all, it will be possible to participate from the link and present questions via live chat to speakers.

The initiative of Corporate University Digital Education it is part of the broader program of the Company as a guide for citizens in the development of knowledge and increasing skills between technology and digitization.

The activities can be followed on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter through the hashtag #educazionedigitale and in the Instagram stories section.