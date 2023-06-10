Marta (32 years old) and Gabi (36 years old) are getting married on September 9 at 1:00 p.m. If any of the guests had forgotten it, there would be no problem: you can check it on his wedding website. Because Marta and Gabi, like many other married couples, have created a specific website about your wedding: it tells of your commitment, shows the specific details of the ceremony, the coordinates of the subsequent festivities, the place where they take place (with information on how to get there included), the wedding list, a space to confirm assistance, the option to specify possible food allergies and one more area to send congratulatory messages.

The reason why Marta and Gabi decided to make a website for their wedding could not be more practical: “We have a large part of our families outside of Spain,” Marta reasons. Meanwhile, Gabi lists the countries where her relatives live and the difficulty that this entailed when inviting them: “Ireland, Sweden, Morocco… Imagine that we would have had to go and bring the invitation to all of them. It was impossible”. “A friend”, continues Marta, “showed us a digital invitation that he had received for a wedding and we saw that this was the solution. So we send them the invitation with the link to the web. And the truth is that it makes everything so much easier.”

There is no specific data on how many couples use this technological resource to celebrate their union, but there are more every day, according to Marcos Vázquez, spokesman for the company Bodayweb, which makes online portals for links. “In Spain this is more recent, but in the United States or Latin America couples are considering where they are going to get married or who is going to take their photos, they are also considering who is going to do the wedding website for them,” he says. he. Vázquez’s company is dedicated to making all kinds of pages for companies, and they decided to also dedicate themselves specifically to this field: “A few years ago we decided to open a new service dedicated to wedding websites. We haven’t made an additional effort to make it grow and even so, the number has been increasing and now we make about a hundred wedding websites a year”.

Natalia Ortiz, who is a wedding planner (wedding planner), is increasingly accustomed to technological requests from her guests: “What we do most are streaming because we are dedicated above all to international weddings, couples from other countries who come to get married in Spain. And it often happens that not all guests can travel. But we also have many cases of weddings in which some guests cannot go for whatever reason or couples who prefer to have a very family nucleus, very small, or even just the two of them at the ceremony and for their family and friends to participate in some way. way they broadcast their wedding on streamingOrtiz explains.

drones for the field

A “small wedding” with the guests following it from their computers or television screens at home is much cheaper: “The price of the streaming It depends on the company we hire to carry it out, but it is usually between 300 and 400 euros”. That is what it costs, as Ortiz explains, the use of drones to take overhead photos or videos of the union, another of the most demanded technological options, although there are disappointments: “Many couples ask us for it, but it is not always possible. If the wedding is in an open space, they can be used, but if it is an urban center, in an area surrounded by buildings, drones cannot be flown there”.

As for the prices of the websites, there is a great diversity, but nothing outside of a normal budget: “When the website is made personally for that couple, the price is between 200 and 300 euros, but it can also be done on a platform weddings (the websites that offer the contracting through them of any service that may be needed to celebrate the union) and in this case the price can be 10 or 15 euros”, says Ortiz.

Another technological resource that is beginning to be common at weddings is augmented reality, according to Ortiz: “A couple asked us for a themed wedding based on a movie they loved and in addition to the decoration we also included augmented reality with images of the movie”.

An aspect that is increasingly considered when planning a wedding is the reflection that the event will have on social networks. In some more exclusive links, a person is even hired to practice during that day of community manager, in charge of uploading all the information and images of the wedding to platforms, but even many couples who do not go that far. “They ask us to create a hashtag for that day,” explains Ortiz, “so that everyone, couples and guests, can use it for what they post on the networks about the wedding.”

If there is an object that symbolizes a marriage union, it is the wedding ring. Those alliances that couples have exchanged at the time of getting married since the 15th century are the image of a union and technology is also arriving there with intelligent rings. The wedding planner He says that no couple has yet asked for them in Spain, but the trend is coming: smart rings can, among other things, control mobile phones and other electronic devices and monitor physical exercise and vital signs. The BBC reported a few days ago the case of a czech couple who has chosen these jewels/devices for their marriage with the peculiarity that each of them can hear, thanks to the ring, the heartbeat of the other. An example of technological romanticism.

