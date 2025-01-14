Digital imperialism against woke capitalism

In these weeks leading up to Trump’s inauguration day, a set of events have taken place that only a few months ago would have seemed like the result of feverish minds. The next occupant of the White House threatens to annex countries, reappropriate canals, and change the names of geographic enclaves. The next head of the new Department of Efficiency, Elon Musk, interviews the leader of the German neo-fascist party, who claims that Hitler was a communist. That same technology industry magnate conducts a survey on his private news and hoax channel, in which he asks the British if it would not be convenient for the US to “free the United Kingdom from its tyrannical government.” Mark Zuckerberg affirms that, in the interest of freedom of expression, he will eliminate verification and moderation on his networks. Larry Fink, the CEO of Black Rock (the most important investment fund in the world) announces that he will stop imposing environmental respect and protection clauses on his investments and abandons the “Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative”, which tried to environmentally influence the investments in the Wall Street Stock Market. Republicans have achieved that in 20 states public pension funds have been prohibited from incorporating environmental clauses in their investments, crying out against “woke capitalism” that punishes coal production and increases energy prices.

Everything seems crazy. But it is perfectly orchestrated madness. Behind Trump’s annexation attempt there is evidence that 22% of the world’s hydrocarbons are in that area, as well as large gas reserves. It is an area rich in minerals and “rare earths” essential for the digital industry and whose production is now 90% controlled by China. The distribution of these basic elements is not homogeneous, but is concentrated in very specific places. The countries where these resources are concentrated are now suffering all kinds of pressures. The magnates of the digital industry want to be close to those who guarantee them energy and essential materials for them.