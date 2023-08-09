The National Elections Committee called on all citizens, members of electoral bodies, to ensure that the digital identity system (UAE PASS) is activated before going to vote in the Federal National Council elections, scheduled for next October, stressing that the “digital identity” is a condition for enabling the voter to cast his vote. Whether remotely or at polling stations, during election days.

The committee also called on voters to abide by the rights and duties contained in the list of executive instructions for the elections, stressing that five penal procedures have been identified to face any electoral violations committed by the voter.

In detail, the National Elections Committee confirmed that the development of the voting system for the Federal National Council elections, by adding the “modified” remote voting and hybrid voting systems, was based on a thorough study and comprehensive evaluation of previous electoral cycles, to take into account that the current electoral cycle keeps pace with digital transformation, in a way that guarantees the voting process. And polling is to become easier and more efficient according to the best standards of speed and accuracy, in line with the decisions of the Council of Ministers regarding the digital customer policy, and regarding the adoption of the national framework to ensure information security.

The committee stressed that this important electronic transformation in the voting and polling system in the Federal National Council elections requires that the member of the electoral college (the voter) be registered in the “uaepass” digital identity system, as this system is an approved condition for entering the voting system in the elections.

According to the executive instructions for the 2023 Federal National Council elections, the voting process has witnessed several new amendments and additions, the most important of which is the addition of the “remote voting” system, which is a smart polling system that allows the voter to cast his vote from anywhere he is, whether inside or outside the country, through digital applications decided by him. The National Elections Committee, as well as the “hybrid voting” system, which is a “hybrid” voting system that combines the two systems of remote voting and electronic voting at the headquarters of the polling centers determined by the National Elections Committee.

The committee stated that all voters whose names are included in the lists of electoral bodies at the level of the emirates of the country enjoy a number of rights that guarantee them the exercise of the electoral process in an optimal manner, the most important of which is the right of every voter to run for membership in the Federal National Council if it meets the required legal conditions, as well as the right to cast a vote. With his vote in the elections, freely choosing whomever he wants from among the candidates, in addition to the right not to be subjected to improper electoral propaganda, whether in terms of method, time or place.

The committee stated that every voter is also entitled not to be subjected to any influence on his choices through in-kind or material gifts, and he is also entitled to obtain the assistance of the head of the Election Center Committee or one of its members to cast his vote in the elections properly, if he cannot vote himself, and he is also entitled Appeal against a candidate if he has acceptable reasons.

The committee indicated that, on the other hand, the general principles of elections on the one hand, and the executive instructions on the other hand, impose on the voter some duties whose adherence is necessary for the success of the electoral process, the most important of which is not to neglect his vote; This is done by making sure to vote either through the remote voting system (online) using approved digital applications, or through the electronic voting system in approved polling centers, whether during the early voting period or on the main election day.

Also included in the list of the duties of the voter is the need to urge other voters to participate positively in the upcoming Federal National Council elections, and to be careful to choose who represents him objectively and wisely away from personal whims, and to refrain from doing actions that disrupt the conduct of the electoral process, violate the executive instructions for the elections, or impede other voters. From casting their votes, refraining from carrying out electoral campaigning for any candidate inside the polling centers, carrying the identity card issued by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security when going to vote, refraining from using everything that would influence the choices of other voters, and dealing with members of the Center Committee To vote with due respect, implement their instructions accurately, and leave the polling center immediately after casting his vote, unless he is a candidate or an agent for one of the candidates.

And the National Elections Committee defined “voter violations” as any act or behavior by the voter that would disrupt the conduct of the elections, or affect their confidentiality, freedom or integrity in any way, or impede the implementation of any of the provisions of the executive instructions for the Federal National Council elections 2023, explaining that it specified Five types of penalties that can be imposed on the voter if he performs any act or behavior that is considered an electoral violation.

And she said, “In addition to the civil or penal liability that the violating voter may be subject to, the National Elections Commission can impose any of the following penalties on him: warning him to exclude his name from the lists of electoral bodies, obliging him to hand over to the National Elections Commission any amounts he obtained other than what was stated.” In the executive instructions for the Federal National Council elections 2023, excluding his name from the list of the electoral body for the emirate to which he belongs, even if the list is final, which means definitively depriving him of casting his vote in the elections, referring him to the competent judicial authorities if they deem that the act he committed constitutes a criminal offense Signing any other penalties that you deem appropriate to the act or behavior of the voter.

Hybrid voting is more efficient

The National Elections Committee stated that the “hybrid voting” system is the latest and most efficient in the voting process for the 2023 Federal National Council elections, explaining that this system contributes to establishing levels of accuracy and transparency in the election process, and then electronic counting and counting of votes.

The committee stated that the development of such electronic systems reflects the keenness to improve the electoral experience and achieve the best participation at the state level, by facilitating, accelerating and simplifying the electoral process in all its stages and procedures.

