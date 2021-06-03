The head of cybersecurity for the UAE government, Dr. Muhammad Al-Kuwaiti, affirmed that preserving digital health during the “Covid-19” pandemic, which the countries of the world are witnessing, are at the top of the priorities of those in charge of digital security, as they have made great efforts in addressing cyber-attacks aimed at affecting business continuity. globally.

In statements, coinciding with the activities of the Gulf Information Security Exhibition and Conference “GISEC – 2021”, hosted by Dubai, he said that the partnership between the public and private sectors plays a pivotal role in enhancing cooperation between private, public and government institutions, which would enhance the establishment of a digital security platform that embraces it. The UAE enjoys the confidence of the international community, with the aim of addressing any expected cyber threats globally, and thus contributing to controlling behavior in cyberspace through innovative strategies.

He added that the countries of the world must cooperate to provide a safe haven that facilitates the fair delivery of the advantages of digitization to small countries, or those that need support in advancing their digital transformation process, by harnessing technology to serve humanity, in a manner that achieves global growth and prosperity.



