The Ministry of Health and Community Protection and the Emirates Foundation for Health Services will present at the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference in Dubai from June 21 to 24, the developments of the smart application “Care” in cooperation with Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company with the aim of developing a new smart tracking solution that monitors Covid-19 patients by employing enhanced digital solutions With smart applications throughout the UAE, and following up on their care with instructions and directions until they reach the stage of recovery, as part of its plans to acquire the best technologies at a rapid pace that will enable it to provide comprehensive health care in innovative ways.

The “Care” smart application enhances the capabilities to track patients, monitor their recovery, and send alerts and notifications to them instantly. Which provides contact with them. Where patients can subscribe to the “Care” application through the “Dubai Pulse” application and receive regular updates, relying on artificial intelligence techniques to enhance the interaction between health care providers and patients closely, which contributes to accelerating the recovery stage as soon as possible.

The Director General of the Emirates Foundation for Health Services, Dr. Yousef Mohammed Al Serkal, stressed the keenness of the Foundation and the Ministry to meet the needs of patients, support medical decisions in the future to a greater extent, and continuously follow up on the condition of patients from a distance, and to provide preventive health care by employing techniques based on artificial intelligence in an optimal manner. Within the framework of the Ministry and the Foundation’s commitment to the process of transition to the smart government and the establishment of a digital health system characterized by efficient performance and reliability. Providing a new generation of advanced health services and keeping pace with digital developments in the field of health, in a way that promotes innovation “in the health sector, and employs it to provide health and treatment services using advanced technology.”

Mubaraka Ibrahim, Acting Executive Director of Information Sector, Director of Health Information Systems Department at the Emirates Corporation for Health Services, said that the launch of the smart application (Care) comes within several innovative digital initiatives and projects as part of our continuous commitment to community health care, which is built on a solid ground in cooperation with our partners at DU And KPISOFT, by adopting the latest smart solutions to track Covid-19 patients and provide health care and guidelines to protect their health and the health of the community until they reach the stage of full recovery, and increase the degree of awareness and interaction of patients with health care practitioners.

She noted that the innovations in digital health employed by the Ministry and the Foundation in managing dealing with Covid-19 and achieving global leadership based on the reports of international organizations, push us to move forward in establishing more distinguished health practices that affect the health of the community.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

