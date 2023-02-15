This was revealed by a study by the regional WHO. More penalized are those in poor health, the less well-off or with a low level of education, minorities

It is one of the most debated issues in the field of eHealth: digital technologies facilitate the process of “democratization” of healthcare or they risk deepening the furrow of inequality between people? According to the results of a scoping review (a mapping of the relevant literature on the subject) recently published by theWHO Regional Office for Europe the answer is worrying: digital tools for health are not accessible to all European communities and areas in the same way.

The state of health Research shows that people in poor health are among those who have the most difficulty accessing these tools. The study was conducted in collaboration with the Public Health Data, Knowledge and Research Directorate of Public Health Wales. It summarizes studies published from 2016 to 2022 on inequality in access to digital health technologies, their use and active involvement of people.

Improve access «These results are important, because send an alarm signal. While we know that digital tools can go a long way in improving people’s access to health and the ability of health professionals to care for people, we are now finding that tools are not equally available to everyone, especially people with minimal health conditions,” says David Novillo-Ortiz, Regional Adviser for Data and Digital Health at WHO/Europe.

«We need to better understand why this inequality persists and how we can improve people’s ability to access, use and interact with digital health tools. This is the only way we can truly harness the power of digital solutions so that we can develop a fairer future for digital healthensuring that no one is left behind,” he points out.

What is meant by digital technologies Smart devices and connected equipment that improve health. include artificial intelligence, digital platforms, software, wearables, and tools that capture and share relevant health data and information between systems. These technologies can support healthcare professionals and improve diagnosis, treatment and quality of care. The study finds that patterns of access, use, and active engagement with digital technologies vary across populations.

Where are they most used? Digital health technologies tend to be used more widely in urban areas and less by people from ethnic minorities and those facing language barriers. The research also found increased use of digital health tools by people with more advanced education levels and higher economic status. It was also found that young people use tools more than older adults. The teacher Alisha Davis, Head of Research and Evaluation at Public Health Wales, explains: "This is one of the most comprehensive scoping reviews on equity in digital health technologies in the WHO European Region. The results highlight important gaps in the evidence in 10 equity 'domains' and the importance of embedding equity in the development and integration of digital technology in health to ensure that benefits are maximized and unintended consequences are prevented."

How to face challenges The study warns that while many healthcare professionals are increasingly using digital health technologies to enable patients and the public to better manage their health, a focus on these technologies "may inadvertently widen existing inequalities in health" if known inequality issues are not considered and addressed. How to face these challenges? The authors give some indications: identify a common framework to monitor the active involvement in digital technology for health in all sectors; mapping inequalities in the digital infrastructure; address barriers to accessing digital health; find the most effective approaches to build digital skills for those most in need; and face the problem of access for people with disabilities or language barriers. Will it be enough?