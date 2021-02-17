Along with the announcement of Xbox’s new FPS Boost technology, new reviews have emerged. In a new video, Digital Foundry tests new Xbox FPS Boost technology. This was certainly a necessary video to show the capabilities that this new technology will have directly on the Xbox Series X with the announced games. The results are without a doubt amazing, managing to quadruple the performance of the selected games compared to how they worked on Xbox One S.
As Xbox explains in its official statement, new FPS Boost technology features a number of system-level tweaks which enables legacy Xbox One titles to run at twice or even four times the frame rate. The list of the first games Microsoft has selected were Far Cry 4, Watch Dogs 2, UFC 4, Sniper Elite 4, and New Super Lucky’s Tale. According to Digital Foundry, first impressions are impressive and the gaming experience transforms with every game.
So Digital Foundry put Xbox’s new FPS Boost technology to the test, and the results are impressive. What explain, the five included games run at 30 frames per second on Xbox One S, and four of them now run at 60 fps on Xbox Series X / S. New Super Lucky’s Tale runs at 4K60 on Xbox One X and 1080p30 on Xbox One S. With FPS Boost, this game’s performance increases to 4K120 and 1080p120 on the X and S Series consoles respectively. This is, as Digital Foundry confirms, a quadruple of performance comparing One S to Series S.
There are no other changes to the game in terms of images, but the increase in performance is palpable: as we saw in Ori and the Will of the Wisp. New Super Lucky’s Tale is on Game Pass. The experience is just as impressive with the other games on the list, which integrated with Auto HDR, makes games look better than ever. The only complaint that Digital Foundry has, is that three of the five games released today never received Xbox One X updates, so they have no resolution improvements.
Still, now that Digital Foundry puts the new FPS Boost technology to the test, it keeps saying the amazing what games look like with FPS Boost and how much all users are going to enjoy it. Especially for the future it has.
