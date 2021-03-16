Now that Xbox has decided that we can all enjoy Improvements for Prey and Dishonored on Xbox Series X | S, Digital Foundry has made a video showing how much the experience with these games improves. According to them, it is not just an FPS improvement with the FPS Boost, which is already a radical change of experience. This is a general improvement to the game which will make the experience with these games completely renewed.

The second group of games benefited by Microsoft’s FPS Boost, games as important as Skyrim, Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 and of course Dishnored Definitive Edition and Prey from Arkane Studios. What Microsoft has done is transform these games drastically. FPS Boost not only doubles the frame rate, it goes beyond what you would expect to the point where with Prey and Dishonored on Xbox Series X, and especially with Prey, according to Digital Foundry, the result is very close to a remastering.

Octopath Traveler and more games announced for Xbox Game Pass coming in late March

Digital Foundry shows all improvements for Prey and Dishonored on Xbox Series X | S

Prey was one of those games that despite offering a unique experience was undervalued. Its original launch was in 2017, and at least according to what the Digital Foundry report, in these consoles this game could not offer everything it could, especially in the technical area. With FPS Boost, both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S deliver a near-perfect 60 fps. But this is just the beginning. It also has a huge improvement in imput lag, and a reduction in load times, which helps in-game exploration.

GTA Online will improve loading times in the next patch

As for Dishonored Definitive Edition, it has a huge improvement, and again, it’s not just about the frame rate. The performance points to a stable 60fps, and a radical reduction in load times. FPS Boost is much more than more FPS, is reduction of input lag and loading times. This is more or less the summary of the improvements for Prey and Dishonored on Xbox Series X | S