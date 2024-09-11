Also Digital Foundry weighs in on the PS5 Pro announcement with a video in which he analyses the presentation and tries to draw some preliminary conclusions, often going hard in the criticism. One seems particularly interesting to us, because it expresses a paradox: the console seems to have been designed for enthusiast users but they may not like it at all due to one particular flaw.

Excited yes, but…

As you can imagine we are talking about the optical readerwhich must be purchased separately. Digital Foundry’s analysis focuses in particular on the fact that this type of user often loves to collect games and has remained the most attached to the physical format. So the lack of a player would be a major impediment to cultivating this aspect of the gaming hobby.

It must be said that it is still possible to purchase it separately and that, given that we are talking about a type of customer who is often very wealthy, spending 120€ more to have it might not be a problem. Anyway, we’ll see. PlayStation Portal was also considered a dead peripheral from the start, and instead it was a huge success for Sony.

Another interesting point of the Digital Foundry video concerns the presentation itself, with the editorial staff accusing Sony of having put together a low-key event that failed to convey in any way the real advantages of the new version of PS5 compared to the old one. In fact, in some respects it was also counterproductive, with players who are making not exactly flattering analyses of what they saw in the video.