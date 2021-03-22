Microsoft is trying to revolutionize gaming in many ways, and FPS Boost is one of those. Now Digital Foundry puts the FPS Boost in Skyrim, Fallout 4 and Fallout 76. He had already done it with Prey and Dishonored, coming to the conclusion that the FPS Boost was not only to allow a higher number of frames per second, but also generally improved the game in terms of playability. Even in the case of Prey and Dishonored, for Digital Foundry the work was close to a remastered.
The truth is that for Digital Foundry the Microsoft’s FPS Boost has blown them away. Although with the FPS Boost in Skyrim, Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 the impressions are a little more varied. On the Skyrim side things seem to work wonderfully overall, but the Fallout titles are a bit more puzzling. Despite a large gap in their respective graphics capabilities, the Xbox Series S and X consoles run these games at 1080p albeit at 60 frames per second.
As for how the FPS Boost works in Skyrim, it has to be said, manages to deliver 4K at 60fps. Before, there was a mod created by a user that allowed a similar result. Although with quite different techniques. Basically the mod works by removing the 30fps frame rate limit and disabling v-sync. This allows the game to take advantage of the additional power of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. As for FPS Boost in Skyrim, the end result is 60 FPS on Xbox Series S but at 1080p resolution.
In the Xbox Series X runs in native 4K but with slight drops in performance when under stress. With the Fallout titles, the situation is a bit more complicated. As of Fallout 4, Microsoft has apparently opted to use both the Xbox Series X and the S version of the Xbox One S. This means that which means that, unlike the FPS Boost in Skyrim, here it implies that the game is runs at native 1080p, without the frame rate cap.
