Digital Foundry has released a new video in which the 10 games with the better graphics section released in 2023. In particular, tech enthusiasts were very hard-fought for the top three positions, occupied by Alan Wake 2, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Cyberpunk 2077 with RT Overdrive which are practically tied.

It's not just about polygons and ray tracing

As we can see the first three places are all occupied by what games they combine advanced graphics and use ray tracing techniques truly cutting edge. However, the list drawn up by Digital Foundry is not only based on those titles that have been able to push the limits of graphics technologies in an absolute sense, but also on those that have been intelligently designed and have managed to take full advantage of the limited hardware they run on.

In this sense, Hi-Fi Rush and Super Mario Bros. Wonder represent excellent examples, given that they managed to stand out thanks to a refined and imaginative graphic style and impeccable technical implementation.

“Both games hit their performance goals, allowing for consistently responsive gameplay that many console releases have failed to do, especially on Switch, which has seen a series of perhaps overly ambitious releases this year. More importantly, , these two titles achieved this without relying too much on image reconstruction techniques to counteract the low base resolution, a technique that was used more heavily in 2023 across all platforms and which left many releases on consoles severely lacking in terms of sharpness and overall image quality.”

What do you think, do you agree with the games chosen by Digital Foundry?