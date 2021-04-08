Thanks to Digital Foundry we already know how Crysis Remastered works on Xbox Series X | S. As Crytek prepares to release the new next-gen patch, Digital Foundry can get early access to the optimized version of the game for Xbox. And there is very good news for fans of the game. Similar to the recently released 2.1 update for the PC version, there are many additions, tweaks, and improvements to the game beyond support for new consoles.

The content additions that Digital Foundry highlights, among other things, is that new update includes Ascension level, such a demanding stage that it was previously completely removed from all console versions of the game. The Nanosuit mode change similar to the PC original was also taken into account. But after having seen how poorly optimized the game was for the previous generation, as highlighted in the review, the most important question is about the performance of Crysis Remastered on Xbox Series X | S.

Crysis Remastered performance on Xbox Series X | S

Regarding the content, it seems that still some features found in the 2007 game are missing, removed for console versions. On these missing features, Digital Foundry highlights the granularity of the destruction found in the original, the volumetrics that are not on par with the PC original, the animation of the vegetation that still runs at a slower speed than the rest of the game, plus the explosions still have no impact on the foliage.

The main feature of the update is the support for the new generation. The performance mode of Crysis Remastered on Xbox Series X | S offers 1080p and 60fps resolution on both Xbox machines, while quality mode targets 2160p at 60fps on Xbox Series X and 30fps on Xbox Series S. Meanwhile, Ray Tracing mode runs at best at 1440p60 on Xbox Series X with a 1080p30 cap on Xbox Series S.

However, in reality the performance of Crysis Remastered on Xbox Series X | S does not seem to achieve everything it sets out to do. And this, of course, is because Crytek has not been able to optimize the game to squeeze the power of next-gen consoles.