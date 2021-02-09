With the new generation, new versions of games have arrived. The new version of The Division 2 on Xbox Series X and PS5, offering 60fps performance, and some pretty cool changes. However, as Digital Foundry says, the Xbox Series X version offers the best version of the game, since it seems that the PS5 must remove important graphic effects to achieve 60fps per second. Also in terms of resolution the PS5 offers the lowest possible resolution.

Digital Foundry estimates that among the possibilities for the malfunction of a game optimization problem on PS5, although it says that the good functioning of The Division 2 on Xbox Series X is also due to superior capabilities of Microsoft hardware in terms of processor. The Xbox Series S also manages to offer a stable 60fps experience with all the graphic details suppressed on the PS5 but with a maximum resolution of 1080p. A similar result found The Bit Analyst.

Ninja Theory shares a trailer for Hellblade 2

Digital Foundry compares the Division 2’s performance on Xbox Series X and PS5

In his tests of the performance of The Division 2 on Xbox Series X and PS5, there are several findings. While dynamic resolution is at stake on all consoles, which means while a stable 60fps experience is delivered the cost is to have dynamic resolution. On Xbox Series S the resolution ranges from 900p to 1080p. On Xbox Series X the game achieves the best resolution, offering a range from 1800p to 2160p. Meanwhile, the PlayStation 5 operates with a much wider range: 1080p is apparently the lowest resolution on record, peaking at 1890p.

Not only in this The Division 2 is better on Xbox Series X than on PS5. Xbox Series X manages to greatly improve the Xbox Series X version by its improved solid state drive and CPU. With this, Xbox Series X manages to offer improved graphic effects. Something similar happens with the Xbox Series S. On the other hand, the PS5 must limit all these effects to achieve 60fps. The same thing happens with the reflection effects, which are totally lost in the Sony console.