Although we have already seen Previous comparisons on Resident Evil 8 performance on Xbox Series X and PS5 made by ElAnalistaDeBits, it is still interesting to see what experts such as those who work within Digital Foundry can contribute to us. The results are quite interesting, but not too amazing either. Despite the official mention of one that the game is expected to run at 45 fps at 4K resolution with raytracing, the reality is different.

On both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 the game runs at an unlocked level of performance, and for the most part, they actually run at 60 frames per second. Both versions use Capcom’s image reconstruction technology to improve performance over native resolution rendering, and both consoles look nearly identical to each other. But when it comes to performance, Digital Foundry has concluded that Xbox Series X manages to offer a much more consistent experience 60 fps.

As for how Resident Evil 8 works on Xbox Series X and PS5, Digital Foundry has said that in PS5 has less consistent performance. Xbox Series X offers 10 percent better performance in stress test scenes. The Resident Evil Village RT offers low resolution reflections. You can comfortably play the game without RT and still get an amazing looking experience and in these scenarios both the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 are locked at 4K60 in both demo areas.

As for the Xbox Series S, although there is an RT option, Digital Foundry has said that the performance hit can be quite strong. Where the Xbox Series X runs at less than 60fps, the Xbox Series S lurks in the mid-30fps. The image quality is pretty impressive though: where the Xbox Series X renders in a rebuilt 4K, the Xbox Series S renders it in a rebuilt 1440p. Without Raytraing, Resident Evil Village returns to 60fps on Xbox Series S, running steadily.