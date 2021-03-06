With less than a month to go until the final launch, we have had the Outriders demo on Xbox Series X and PS5, and Digital Foundry has taken the trouble to analyze these versions to find the best version available, adding to this comparison not only the necessary Xbox Series S version, but also the Xbox One X version. The result of this comparison is undoubtedly a mixture of different advantages depending on the platform where it is played and differs slightly from the one previously made by VG
The action RPG developed by People Can Fly works on Unreal Engine 4 which, as it is an intergenerational game, will have the advantage of being played on the consoles of the past and new generation, but also the disadvantages of not being fully optimized. Although Digital Foundry has said that the new generation versions are not backward compatible, but dedicated. Regarding the Outriders performance on Xbox Series X and PS5, the results are still preliminary as it is a demo.
Digital Foundry compares Outriders performance on Xbox Series X and PS5
Regarding the performance of the Outriders demo on Xbox Series X and PS5, we have two aspects that bring us closer to one or the other console as the best version. On the resolution side, the demo offers its best version on Xbox Series X running most of the time at 2088p on the Microsoft console and at 1800p on the PS5. Regarding the stability of the fps, the PS5 offers 60 constant frames, while in Xbox Series X it can drop up to 55fps in the areas of greater demand.
Outriders on the Xbox Series S runs at 1440p, and aim for 60fps, which in a few cases can drop as low as 45. Digital Foundry also said that in this version there is less vegetation density, especially in the missing trees in the background. For its part, the Xbox One X also opts for dynamic 4K with 1944p, but at a constant 30fps. Outriders on Xbox Series X and PS5, as well as Xbox Series S are rescaled to 4K.
