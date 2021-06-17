Digital Foundry has been a few days ahead of launch, posting a video about the performance of Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition on Xbox Series X | S. The next-generation update of Metro Exodus will arrive this Friday, and it is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated, as it promises to offer a new-generation experience like few games so far. Besides that it will be totally free.
And the results of analyzes done by Digital Foundry they couldn’t be better. According to them, 4A Games has delivered an amazing job, calling it a complete transformation compared to the Xbox One X version, particularly because of the Ray Tracing that makes a huge difference.
Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition Performance on Xbox Series X | S
In the Digital Foundry video on the performance of Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition on Xbox Series X | S, he shows us what a wonderful job the studio has done with this update. While the global lighting system was already great on Xbox One X, the Ray Tracing takes realism to another level. All the lighting in the game now works from Ray Tracing, which generates a profound visual enhancement, to the point that it makes it a next-gen game.
The downside to this is that Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition will work with dynamic resolution, which at its best would be 2160p on Xbox Series X, rarely dropping to 1080p, while on Xbox Series S, it can drop to 512p on its worst moment on Xbox Series S, although this is not the norm, nor is it enough to ruin the experience. In terms of performance, the game runs at a solid 60fps. Digital Foundry considers Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition a hit on both Xbox Series X | S.
