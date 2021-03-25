With the release of the Next Generation Update now available, we find that Digital Foundry compares Marvel’s Avengers on Xbox Series X and PS5. The Marvel’s Avengers update arrived last week, and although the game had a fairly average reception since its launch, and in many cases really unfortunate, there is no doubt that this update has given a new breath to the game and perhaps will give it also a second chance.

Now that Digital Foundry compares Marvel’s Avengers on Xbox Series X and PS5, it has done an analysis of the new versions of Xbox as well as the PS5, and has found that while in quality mode, which targets native 4K rendering, is basically the same on Xbox Series X as on PlayStation 5, and at 1440p on Xbox Series S, the Performance mode is clearly superior on Xbox Series X. BitAnalyst had already shared their own comparison of this patch.

At video in which Digital Foundry Compare Marvel’s Avengers on Xbox Series X and PS5, it is clear that the quality mode, while offering a more stable resolution at 4K, is still limited to 30fps, so it is not yet the best proof of the power of the new generation. In contrast, in performance mode, the frame rate is increased to 60fps. This is where the Xbox Series X outperforms the PS5, as PS5 uses checkerboard rendering while Xbox Series X does it natively.

This means that the Xbox Series X offers a noticeably sharper image. Which translates to quite a different gaming experience on Xbox Series X compared to Xbox Series S. The only thing that exceeds PS5 to Xbox Series X is in load timesAlthough based on measurements by Digital Foundry in one scene in the game, it lasts 4 seconds on PS5 and six seconds on Xbox Series X.