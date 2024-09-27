Generally speaking, the verdict of tech enthusiasts is positive. In particular, the intelligent management of shadar compilation, the support for ultrawide monitors and the integration of DLSS, FSR and XeSS technologies are praised, with DLAA which among other things returns slightly better image quality than PS5.

As expected, also the PC version of God of War Ragnarok it ended up under the magnifying glass of Digital Foundry which as per tradition has created a video analysis, with an attached comparison with that for PS5.

Settings optimized for PC

Generally the PC version of God of War Ragnarok is visually on par with the PS5 version in Quality mode, but clearly with the great advantage of going well above 30 fps, although some errors have been noticed relating to the management of cubemaps and screen reflections -space.

Furthermore, although it is a well-optimized conversion in general, strangely disappointing performances are reported with Ryzen 3000 processors, including the widespread Ryzen 5 3600, at least when compared with those of subsequent generations of AMD CPUs, an irregular frametime with resolutions ultrawide, tessellation problems in the Middle Kingdom and reflections that are not always convincing with DLSS and FSR active. Most of the problems could be solved with corrective patches in the future.

Below you will find them settings optimized for the PC version of God of War: Ragnarok recommended by Digital Foundry:

Textures – High

Models – High

Anisotropic Filter – Ultra

Lighting – Ultra

Shadows – Medium

Reflexes – High

Weathering – Medium

Ambient Occlusion – Ultra

Tessellation – Ultra

According to Digital Foundry, with these settings it is possible to notice a performance improvement of approximately 18% in the most demanding indoor areas and of as much as 31% in outdoor ones, with minimal changes to the overall image quality.