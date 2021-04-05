After patch 1.2 was recently available, they compare the Cyberpunk 2077 performance on Xbox One and PS4. The job was done by Digital Foundry, who went to the trouble of evaluating the huge list of bug fixes, tweaks, and updates. Those who have already experimented with Cybeprunk 2077 will find that the game-breaking bugs have been fixed, but the question of how the game worked on next-gen consoles is perhaps the most important.
Undoubtedly, the work that CDPR has done seems well aimed at making the experience in last generation consoles not only possible but also satisfactory. However, while there is good news about the performance of Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox One and PS4, in terms of performance and stability, there is still a long way to go.
Cyberpunk 2077 performance on Xbox One and PS4
What the patch notes do not explain in great detail what was done to optimize the performance of Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox One and PS4, although there is a long list of specific engine optimizations that, in theory, should improve the experience for all users. The Xbox One version stands out for memory management optimizations, but it’s the streaming optimizations that caught the attention of Digital Foundry.
It’s about background streaming technology, the way geometry and textures are pulled from storage, decompressed, and then rendered on screen. We saw the change implemented in Cyberpunk 2077 performance on Xbox One and PS4, but on Xbox One X it doesn’t seem to have changed much since version 1.1. It seems to have the goal of improving frame rate at the expense of detail resolution.
