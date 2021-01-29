Something that we were missing Digital Foundry has made it happen, comparing the Cyberpunk 2077 performance on Xbox One and PS4 after 1.1 update. If there is one thing we can say with certainty about Cyberpunk 2077, it is that its launch was a disaster and a success as well. It is the game with the best digital release in the history of video games, and also one of the best sellers in recent months. However, it did not work properly on next-gen consoles.

We know that after the second update, Cyberpunk 2077 managed to double its performance on Xbox One. But now Digital Foundry has taken the trouble of comparing again on previous generation consoles, to show us the improvements that the last two patches have introduced. Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox One and PS4. Other Comparisons have been made in this regard by The Bit Analyst.

Digital Foundry compares Cyberpunk 2077’s performance on Xbox One and PS4

Regarding the Cyberpunk 2077 improvements on Xbox One and PS4 there are several that stand out Digital Foundry. First, the image quality seems to have improved markedly. Furthermore, in selected scenarios, an improvement in performance is also highlighted, up to five or six frames per second, which is, for Digital Foundry a great feat, a significant leap in terms of percentage.

On the other hand, the stutters that Cyberpunk 2077 had on Xbox One and PS4, although especially on Xbox One, and that were often prolonged, have disappeared, greatly improving stability. All in all, it is clear that still Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox One and PS4 is far from a pleasant experience. Other areas of the game basically function the same as before and performance issues persist.