Specifically, Digital Foundry had the opportunity to try out 11 Games with “Enhanced” meaning that they will natively support features from the console including Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth and Dragon’s Dogma, which has allowed us to see the various ways in which developers can improve the performance and/or visual quality of their titles.

Invited to a press presentation, tech enthusiasts of Digital Foundry have had the opportunity to see it live PS5 Pro in action, and to make a first idea of ​​the console’s potential which in their opinion is recommended mostly to those looking for more stable or higher performance in games that currently and in the future will struggle to reach the 60 fps target.

Is it worth upgrading to PS5 Pro?

Basically, the improvements on PS5 Pro seen by Digital Foundry are the same ones revealed today by the various teams on the pages of the PlayStation Blog, with some titles that will feature new ad hoc graphics modes to reach a higher framerate, activate ray tracing, guarantee a higher resolution, even 8K in some cases, or a mix of all of these elements.

Getting to the heart of the matter, that is “Is PS5 Pro Worth Buying?“, Digital Foundry says that “if you value fidelity and want to see more ray tracing, or prefer to play in performance mode, then the PS5 Pro could be a worthy investment.” However, if you’re expecting a marked improvement in image quality in the 30fps modes, you may be disappointed.

“It depends on the type of player. If you primarily play in performance mode on consoles, which as we’ve seen recently can suffer from fairly low internal resolutions and consequently poor image quality, this might be the case. Image quality is significantly improved in Performance modes, thanks to the higher internal resolutions and better quality PSSR upscaling. You’re likely to get better settings too, and perhaps a few more RT effects. It’s very similar to the upgrade you get by dropping in a PC graphics card that’s a tier or two higher, or a generation or two newer.”

“The opposing view is that if you’re already running games in 30fps quality mode, the difference is less noticeable. Image quality is already pretty good on the base consoles, especially at a normal viewing distance from a 4K screen, and you’re not going to notice a huge visual disparity in this kind of mode unless developers manage to add RT effects. Likewise, if the games you’re playing in performance mode look good – perhaps running at 1440p 60fps – then, again, you may not get much of an advantage from PS5 Pro.”