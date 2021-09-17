Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The UAE has become a global platform for digital, technical and scientific excellence, an incubator for talents, and inspiring its youth. It has also established a distinguished place for itself on the map of technically capable countries. It has also launched a visa system to enter the country that focuses on attracting exceptional talents and talents in vital sectors.

The state seeks to focus and develop the system of digital and technical excellence to keep pace with the requirements of life and ensure continuity, to be among the best countries in the world in this field. In addition, excellence in these advanced technologies will contribute to a qualitative leap in various industries and economic sectors.

6th in the world

The UAE’s superiority in the digital field is embodied in the country’s sixth place globally in the digital transformation index in the World Competitiveness Yearbook 2020 report, issued by the Global Competitiveness Center of the International Institute for Management Development in the Swiss city of Lausanne.

The UAE also focuses on incubating talent, and occupied advanced positions in the international rankings of the most capable and competitive countries in terms of attracting and retaining talent and scientific expertise on its soil, as it ranked third in indicators of attracting highly skilled foreigners, and the lack of talent leakage during the year 2020, according to the Competitiveness Yearbook report. Globalism.

According to a recent study conducted by the Boston Consulting Group in 2021, Dubai ranked third in the world on the list of cities that foreigners want to move to, while Abu Dhabi ranked fifth. Practical experience in technical and artificial intelligence related fields.

investment environment

The UAE has succeeded in creating a world-class investment environment, through its transformation into a knowledge-based economy, and the increase in demand for technical and digital jobs that stimulate business and support levels of investment, and this has constituted an ideal environment for attracting talent and creative energies in the scientific and digital fields.

The UAE has taken a number of supportive and enhancing steps to attract talent and minds, most notably the development of the national strategy to attract and retain talent, the launch of the program to attract artificial intelligence talents, the program to attract 100,000 programmers from around the world, as well as the golden residency system that targets experts, talents, minds and skills. the exceptional.

The best cadres

The UAE has also adopted the national strategy to attract and retain talent, through which it seeks to be among the top three globally in acquiring brains and providing the best international cadres to support the development process. High-level” and among the top three in the “brain acquisition” index, and among the top three globally in the “Ease of Attracting Skilled Employees” index.

Last July, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the National Program for Programmers to provide a comprehensive program for a package of national initiatives aimed at developing talent, expertise and innovative projects specialized in programming, and accelerating Adopting its applications and tools in various economic and future sectors, in addition to creating a close link between the programmers community, government, private and academic agencies.

The National Program for Programmers aims to grant golden residency to the best 100,000 programmers from around the world, provide a range of facilities and financing options for entrepreneurs and programmers, support the implementation of their innovative projects and ideas, and establish digital companies; Supports the competitiveness of the national economy globally.

world lab

The “Artificial Intelligence Talent Acquisition Program”, launched last year by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, aims to establish a global laboratory specialized in the field of artificial intelligence in the UAE, which includes the best experiences and national and international talents, and provides them with a space to work in an advanced environment to develop solutions Innovative and pioneering projects that serve humanity.

The golden residency system is one of the most prominent steps taken by the UAE to attract and retain talent and creators in all disciplines, as the UAE amended the residency visa system in 2019 to grant long-term residencies, extending to 5 and 10 years, with the aim of attracting experts, talents, exceptional minds and skills, to obtain golden residency. The categories include holders of doctorate degrees in all disciplines, skilled people, and all doctors and engineers in the fields of computer, programming, electronics, biotechnology, virology and epidemiology.

Ali Al Marri

Ali Al-Marri: The country is a center for digital technologies and advanced services

Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government, stressed that the document of the fifty principles launched by the UAE reflects the wise vision of the rational leadership, which believes that leadership and excellence come first with sound planning and the ability to implement sound and accurate.

He added: With regard to the seventh principle, “the digital, technical and scientific superiority of the UAE and its role in drawing its development and economic borders, and consolidating it as a capital for talent, companies and investments in these areas will make it the next capital of the future,” pointing out that digital and technical excellence has become one of the most important indicators of the development and progress of countries.

He said: “The UAE has made great strides in the digital transformation system in a way that it deserves, to be a center for digital technologies and advanced services in the region, and these technologies have led development efforts in all economic sectors and the provision of services, which has been reflected in economic growth and the consolidation of the state’s position as an attraction for major investments. International companies due to the digital infrastructure enjoyed by all the emirates of the country.”

He added that the digital and scientific excellence of the UAE makes the UAE attractive to talents and scientific cadres in all fields, as the country has many prestigious universities and world-class research centers, which provide tangible scientific research trying to find solutions to the various challenges facing the UAE, which makes the state also a contributor to the march of sustainable development globally.

Al Marri continued: Digital, technical and scientific excellence is undoubtedly an indispensable strategic choice for the UAE if it wants to maintain leadership and enhance its competitiveness now and in the future, as this will contribute to creating new opportunities in the national economy, especially in areas such as government services and the industrial sector. food, tourism, the financial sector, the transportation and communications sectors, building and developing smart cities, and managing the entire national economy system.”