I.Anyway: The big row before the summer holidays did not materialize. There will be a binding digital vaccination certificate for the entire European Union. It is now called the “Digital EU Covid Certificate”. The negotiators of the EU Parliament, the Council of Member States and the EU Commission agreed on this on Thursday evening. Every citizen is entitled to free.

However, for many, the certificate will no longer arrive in time for the summer holidays. And the member states have retained a lot of leeway to impose additional travel restrictions such as testing and quarantine obligations. In view of the high expectations that Parliament has raised, this is likely to lead to all sorts of disappointments.

This is especially true in the north of the Union, where the summer holidays will soon begin. In Finland, for example, this is the case at the beginning of June, in Schleswig-Holstein on June 19. If you want to leave immediately, you need to be well informed about your travel destination. The new, binding regulation will only come into force on July 1, and even then the states will still have six weeks to introduce digital evidence.

Will that also work in Germany?

So far, 18 of the 30 participating countries have successfully tested that their national app can verify data across borders. This happens via an interface developed by the EU Commission. “All member states must be fully operational in June so that they can start at full speed on July 1,” warned the responsible Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders on Friday. He hoped that this would also be possible in Germany, he added.

In this country, but also elsewhere, the data of millions of people who have already been vaccinated must first be recorded centrally and linked to the new system. It is likely that the pharmacies will be responsible for subsequently digitizing evidence. Until then, only the yellow vaccination certificate remains for travel; it should be recognized as equivalent. Each state decides for itself whether one vaccination dose is enough or whether it has to be two. You can only be sure if the vaccination has been completely completed.

Parliament and the Council have struggled the longest and hardest to formulate possible national restrictions on free travel for certificate holders. The final text of the regulation now states that “Member States should refrain from additional travel restrictions”, such as further tests and quarantine requirements, “unless they are necessary and proportionate to public health in response to the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure “. This gives the member states wide scope for national measures. Although they have to “take into account” scientific findings and data from the EU infection control authority, the findings are often not clear – or even speak in favor of treating different groups differently.

This will be felt above all by those who have not yet been finally vaccinated before traveling, but can only present a negative test or a certificate of their recovery. The test is just a snapshot; how long it remains valid is not bindingly regulated. If you travel to several countries, you will probably have to be tested several times. According to current knowledge, those who have recovered have less protection than those who have been vaccinated. This evidence should only be valid throughout the EU if the illness was not more than six months ago; States can restrict this further. How long the vaccination protection lasts should be checked for the first time after four months.

Who has to pay for tests?

It was also controversial in the negotiations who should bear the costs of corona tests for travelers. These are free in France, but not in Germany and many other countries. The European Parliament wanted to stipulate free tests, but that is beyond its competence. In the end, the commission stepped in with a face-saving offer: It wants to support the purchase of tests with 100 million euros, especially for people who often have to overcome boundaries for professional or private reasons.

On closer inspection, however, that doesn’t go far: for a maximum of two million PCR tests that are used up after a few days. Justice Commissioner Reynders urged on Friday that states should increasingly accept the cheap antigen tests if their reliability increases. Then the sum would be enough for twenty million tests, which is also hardly significant.

The greatest unknown, which can affect all those willing to travel in summer, are new and even more dangerous virus mutants. Experts are currently focusing on the Indian variant B.1.617.2, which is at least as contagious as the British one. Although initial findings indicate that the available vaccines also work against it and in any case protect against severe disease, this only applies until the next mutation.

The EU states are currently decoupling from India, the next country could be the United Kingdom. The country will not be on the green list of countries from which tourist entries are again possible anytime soon. Even EU states that cannot get the outbreak under control will quickly see the Schengen area close again for them.