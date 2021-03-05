Digital engineering is known as the art of creating, capturing and integrating data using digital skillset from graphics to simulations and 3D models. Engineers are increasingly using advanced technologies to capture data and craft design in a digital environment through progressive applications. The art of digital engineering enables designers to explore possibilities and develop solutions. Innovative in a virtual environment.

There are three direct benefits of digital engineering to the engineering and infrastructure sector. First, predicting design performance has been difficult, as engineers spend a lot of time analyzing a single option to get a result. Now, digital engineers are increasingly harnessing the power of cloud processing, to enable them to create multiple design options, and test them all on the spot in the virtual environment.

Second, capturing and manipulating data is essential in developing accurate and efficient virtual models that can test design performance. The release of power and the different functions of data depend on how a skilled engineer digitally understands it, and how to manipulate it.

Third, in large industrial projects, digital engineering can provide a common and collaborative environment that allows innovative solutions to be identified, developed, and validated quickly by all project stakeholders, taking into account occupational safety and security conditions.

But the question that I recently encountered as a university doctor: What qualities should a digital engineer have? My answer is divided into two parts.

The first part, which is keeping pace with digital development, so digital engineers must keep pace with digital trends, and make their discovery and identification a regular matter. With the continuous development in digital solutions underway, you must aim to keep up with new technologies, and learn to discover opportunities that can help improve the design, construction and operations process.

The second part, being a holistic engineer, digitization is not just about mathematics or science, it is important to recognize that soft skills are also important, since clients may not always understand the technical aspects of building information modeling or simulation, digital engineers must bridge this gap through general knowledge. . For example, to create inclusive and effective designs, digital teams made up of members from diverse backgrounds may be the key to understanding and maximizing the potential of the digital revolution. The aim should be to have different types of experience and specialization in a team, as this will be most valuable in developing progressive design solutions for the users.

The UAE Society of Engineers recently launched the Digital Engineering Association, headed by Dr. Saeed Khalfan Al Dhaheri, as it is considered the first association for “digital engineering” in the Arab world, to promote engineering culture, in light of the continuous development witnessed by the country in all industrial fields.

Doctor at New York University Abu Dhabi





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

