Zeroli, Under 17 midfielder: “When we use words we must be responsible”

Keywords: digital education. A concept that Milan is very close to, especially with regard to young people. On Monday 2 May, 200 boys and girls from the Rossoneri youth sector took part in a training meeting on the use of their online spaces held by the “Parole O_Stili” association, a special project to raise awareness against the violence of words born several years ago does. Rosy Russo, president and creator of “Parole Hostili”, took part in the event, as part of the Rossoneri’s ‘RespAct’ manifesto.

Values – The meeting was attended by boys and girls aged 14 to 18 in the youth sector of Milan, from the Under 15 to the Under 18. They were explained how to use social media correctly, to relate to the online world with tones righteous. Kevin Zeroli, Under 17 midfielder, seven goals in 24 matches this season, commented on yesterday’s initiative: “It was an important meeting for us kids, children of a generation that uses social media a lot. Sometimes these can influence us and make us make bad choices, so we must be able to choose in the best way. Social media must be a useful tool, not a problem. We must also learn, as members of an important club like AC Milan, to pay attention to what we publish online, to the words we use and to be responsible, because we want to be bearers of the healthy values ​​of sport, also with regard to digital “. See also F1 | After Norris' shot, the two Ferrari drivers appear

Targets – Rosy Russo, president of “Parole O_Stili ‘, spoke of the initiative as follows:“ A concrete commitment. This is what Milan have put on the pitch and of which we are proud. After the adoption of our Non-hostile Communication Manifesto as an ethical charter, concrete actions have arrived. “Some examples:” I’m talking about training courses with employees and card-holders on digital awareness and personal branding, aimed at raising awareness in the Casa Milan Community for achieve the desired goal together. I’m talking about a cultural shift to bring the conversation back to football, online and offline, towards a greater awareness of how important words are. The student spirit of cheering, in fact, must never become offended and insult ”.

Social – Michaela Fantoni, AC Milan psychologist, relied on the fact that the club “puts wellbeing at the center of athletes, fostering a path of conscious growth through sport to face challenges on the pitch and in life. Virtual and real. This sentence prompted us to constantly question ourselves on how to support our children in finding greater balance and the right formula for using this beautiful resource that is the network. We aim for positive relationships based on respect for oneself and for the other “. Finally, Martino Roghi, AC Milan’s CSR and Sustainability Manager, concluded by saying that “the use of digital communication tools by young people is a delicate issue. We work together with ‘Parole O_Stili’ precisely to educate children to use social media in an aware and correct way “. See also Joele Milan caught together with the choice of another tronista - Curler

May 3, 2022 (change May 3, 2022 | 17:33)

