Dina Mahmoud (London)

About a month after the issuance of a decision in Afghanistan to prevent girls from attending universities, which sparked widespread angry reactions internally and externally, indications indicate an increase in the number of women wishing to enroll in this educational stage “remotely”, rather than in person.

However, this matter is being done in a framework of extreme secrecy, so as not to hold those who seek help accountable, given that this constitutes a circumvention of the ban decision that was issued on the twentieth of last December, and led to the closing of the doors of 40 public universities and about 140 private universities, located in Afghanistan, Among them are about 70 in the capital, Kabul alone, in the face of the girls of this country.

This step, according to observers of Afghan affairs, led to the expansion of the phenomenon of “secret education” for girls, which before the issuance of the last decision was limited to the middle and secondary education stages, to which Afghan women were prohibited from enrolling in March of last year, prompting many of them, To continue their education in “secret schools,” which opened their doors for this purpose, in different regions of Afghanistan.

According to data published by media outlets in the United States, there is a current demand by Afghan girls to enroll in the “People’s University”, which is an American non-profit institution that provides services in the field of higher education via the Internet, without charging fees.

Officials at the university, which already teaches thousands of people who could not attend their education in their countries of origin, said that in the first week of the issuance of the decision to ban university education on Afghan girls, they received applications for enrollment from more than 2,200 of them, which is the largest number ever. What this institution receives from women residing in that country, since the return of the Taliban movement to seize control of it.

nicknames

In statements published by the American newspaper “The Hill”, Shai Reshef, the president of “Al-Nas” University, which started its work in 2009, said that he believes that the majority of Afghan women who seek to enroll in the university are those who were forced to stop continuing their educational career and leave the study. They still want to feel “part of this world.”

At present, the number of Afghan female students studying at this university remotely is approximately 2,000, while the number of applications submitted by women and girls from Afghanistan is about 10,000. The university administration allows the Afghan girls who join it to use pseudonyms during the study period, to give them a greater degree of security.

And the matter is not limited to this American university alone. The British digital educational platform “Future Learn” said that the times of entry to its sites and services have increased from Afghanistan, by up to 700 percent, since the issuance of the decision to ban girls there from entering the university, which means, according to those in charge. On this platform, more than 1,800 new applications have been registered.

The digital educational platform indicated that the ban prompted it to take a decision to allow Afghan girls to benefit free of all the educational courses it provides, which gives them the right to receive more than a thousand courses offered by different universities, and to obtain certificates stating that they have completed them as well. However, Afghan girls indicated, in statements published by “The Hill”, that providing constant and continuous Internet connection costs is not easy for them, and they also said that they are often forced to hide all evidence that they are learning remotely from whom. They visit their homes from relatives and acquaintances, to avoid any consequences.