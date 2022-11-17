Hevolus Innovation received the Acquisition International Magazine’s Global Excellence Awards 2022 as Most Innovative Classroom Education Technology Provider 2022. The award recognizes HevoCollaboration as the most innovative solution to support schools in their process of innovation and transformation of teaching methods. The 2022 Global Excellence Awards are one of the most prestigious international accolades for organizational excellence, recognizing best practices, best use cases and high-performing teams and individuals from companies of all sizes around the world.

HevoCollaboration is an integrated solution developed by Hevolus Innovation that uses Microsoft’s mixed reality and cloud computing technologies to power augmented teaching and enable inclusive and experiential learning. Conceived and designed based on the experience of Microsoft and Hevolus Innovation in digital education, HevoCollaboration increases the potential of new technologies to foster learning for new generations, supports new teacher methodologies and develops new skills at school for the benefit of the system educational in general.

“We are delighted to receive the AI ​​Global Excellence Award 2022 which highlights and rewards the quality and diversity of educational products as well as the best educational institutions and most devoted members of the teaching profession. We are convinced that new technologies can help the education sector to approach young people in a new way by providing specific skills on team collaboration techniques, fundamental in the world of work”, explains Antonio Squeo, Chief Metaverse Officer of Hevolus Innovation. “The winners of this year’s Excellence Awards are concrete examples of what companies and organizations can do to encourage the promotion of educational services and product standards across the industry. With new technologies, smart devices and a hybrid approach, Hevolus aims to allow educational institutions to respond to the current paradigm shift with an interactive and multidisciplinary experiential model capable of putting students first, involving them personally and stimulating initiative”.

“The past two years have seen an unprecedented acceleration of digital transformation in education. The foundations that were built then, particularly through cloud adoption, will serve as a stepping stone to more immersive technologies that will enable educators and teachers to bring knowledge to students in engaging, interactive formats that transcend geographic boundaries.” comments Ihab Foudeh, Public Sector General Manager, Middle East and Africa at Microsoft. “I congratulate Hevolus Innovation on this well-deserved award and look forward to seeing immersive technologies for education reach new heights also thanks to our collaboration”.