Poste Italiane organizes the free digital education webinar “DigitalHealth: health, wellbeing and healthcare” on Wednesday 16 Novemberin which Ilaria Catalano – CEO of Poste Welfare – will illustrate i connected care systems that allow us to better respond to user needs.

The course aims to deepen the new digital ecosystem, in which innovations are being developed to help manage everyday life more easily, optimizing both business and personal resources of users.

In particular, the health sector is experiencing a strong impulse, which governs activities and services in which proximity to the needs of the citizen and placing their needs at the center of processes and services is essential. Technological innovations allow an evolution of the doctor-patient relationship with the possibility of increasingly complete clinical pictures and personalized treatments.

You can sign up for the free webinar from the Digital Education web section

https://www.posteitaliane.it/it/edificazione-digitale.html.

This webinar also places the company as a guide for citizens in the development of knowledge and ever greater skills between technology and innovation. The activities can be followed on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter through the hashtag #educazionedigitale, in the web section of Digital Education and in the stories section of Instagram.