For decades, the economic and financial system has made a very intensive use of technological tools and solutions to facilitate their development, understanding and management. However, it has not been until recent years that economic digitization has intensified, transforming the way in which the economy, finance and technology have traditionally been related.

In February, Tesla announced to the US stock market supervisor (SEC) the purchase of 1.5 billion dollars in bitcoins. The investment of a significant part of the cash of companies in cryptocurrencies has been common in many other large organizations (Microstrategy, Square, Nvidia, Paypal or AMD), almost all of them technological. Understanding how bitcoin works (and glimpsing its future evolution) requires, in addition to an economic vision, a technological one, insofar as, unlike other assets, the underlying bitcoin is purely digital.

At this point, the market for NFTs (tokens non-fungible), which is developed under the standards of the Ethereum network, goes one step further. Unlike bitcoins, which are interchangeable and equivalent to each other, NFTs are unique and limited. This quality allows them to associate with digital assets, create scarcity and, theoretically, generate value by allowing buyers to acquire ownership certificates for those assets. The recent NFT auction of the first tweet (“Just setting up my twttr”) of the CEO of Twitter for 2.5 million dollars or the sale of the NFT associated with the digital work The First 5000 Days by artist Beeple for almost 70 million, have focused the debate on a possible bubble around the real value of this type of assets.

Another issue for debate is the “democratization of finance”, with the rise of electronic brokerage platforms such as RobinHood or Interactive Broker. The GameStop case, in which a group of retail investors, organized through a forum of non-professional investors, put institutional short investment funds in check, has been an example of how technological development introduces new players to the epicenter of finances. After that, the flows of retail investors take on an unprecedented relevance until now.

These three examples are a reflection that we are living a new paradigm in economics and finance. The poles of knowledge and economic-financial capacities are being decentralized, in many cases towards areas or actors that do not come, at all, from the financial tradition. Irremissibly, technological and digital training is ceasing to be instrumental, to become one more of the pillars of knowledge that will be required of the players and analysts of this new ecosystem.

Borja Foncillas and Javier Pino, are professors of Afi School of Finance