There driver’s license becomes digital. So farewell to the plastic cardthe card that we all know and own: the driving license will be dematerialized and probably visible on the smartphone within an App. The experimentation of theIT Walletthe Italian digital wallet, starts to October 2024 and will be fully operational from January 2025including digital documents such as driving licences, health cards and European disability cards. The digital driving licence It will not be valid abroadat least until 2026, when theEudi Walletthe European digital wallet that will enable interoperability between wallets from various countries.

Digital Driving License, What is it?

The mobile driving license is the digital version of the driving license, equivalent to the physical documentvalid for circulation on the national territory. It will probably be replaced by a QR code. When it will be available on the Io app (and in the future on the digital wallet), it will be possible to drive without having a physical license with you.

The QR Code of the driving license that will replace the plastic card

When you get stopped for a check by the traffic police (or other law enforcement agencies) it will therefore be sufficient to show the officers the QR Code present on the app. Those who wish may also decide to continue carrying their physical driving licence. According to the legislator, it will be much easier to replace, renew or exchange, as all procedures will be online.

Digital driving licence on the IO App

The digital driving licence will be integrated into theI App of the Public Administration, already used by over 37 million users, transforming it into a IT Wallet or digital wallet. This would allow users to upload their own driving license along with other documents such as identity card, health card, etc.

The QR Code of the driving license will be available on the IO App or on Apple Wallet or Google Wallet

Alternatively, the electronic driving licence could also be saved in digital wallets private as Apple Wallet or Google Walletwhich already allow you to store a variety of cards and membership cards (credit cards, debit cards, airline and train tickets, supermarket cards, etc.).

Digital driving licence in case of police checks

With the introduction of the new digital driving licence, once it is definitively in force, it will be sufficient show the QR code on your smartphone during checks by the Police, thus eliminating the need to carry physical documents. The only precaution will be to ensure that the smartphone has a battery charged.

By scanning the QR code, the Police will have immediate access to all the necessary information, such as points leftany suspensions and more, without having to manually enter the data into another terminal.

In case of a check, the QR code of the driving licence must be shown

Up to now, it has not been possible to digitize documents and show them in electronic format during checks. The physical version of documentseven if you had countersigned paper copies. Exceptions include only the temporary driving permits issued by the Police in case of loss of the original documents.

Valid only in Italy

Until the approval of the new European directive on driving licences, expected between the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025, and up to four years after its entry into force, the physical license will continue to be printed by the Civil Motorization and sent to the holder. The mobile license, when it will be available, will be valid only in Italy and cannot be used abroad, not even in European Union countries. The use of the mobile license within theUnion It will only be possible when the Driving Licence Directive is fully in force, which is probably expected between 2028 and 2029.

When it arrives

TO October 2024at the end of the trial, the public IT Wallet will be available to Italian citizens via the IO app, which can be activated with CIE or SPID. This will allow you to have digital versions of documents on your cell phone. A circular from the Ministry of the Interior will clarify road checks for the digital license. The entire IT Wallet ecosystem will be launched in January 2025, including public and private wallets. In 2026, theEudi Walletwhich will ensure the validity of digital documents throughout the European Union.

And those who don’t have a smartphone? They can continue to show the traditional card.

