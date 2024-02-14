There driver's license becomes digital. So farewell to laminated cardthe card that we all know and own: the license will be dematerialized and probably visible on the smartphone within an App. There European Commission in 2023 proposed updates to driving license rules, including the introduction of a digital version valid throughout the EU. In Italythe first public tests of the new digital driving license are expected to begin soon, with the full service planned forsummer of 2024.

Digital driving licence, what is it

There digital driving license will become reality during 2024, with the definitive introduction scheduled for the summer: the card will be replaced by an APP and QR code. When you are stopped for a control by the Traffic Police (or other law enforcement agencies) it will therefore be sufficient to show the officers the QR Code present on the app.

There digital driving license will be recognized and valid in all states of the European Union. Anyone who wants can also decide to print it and take it with them. According to the legislator it will be much easier to replace, renew or exchange, as all procedures will be online. Likewise, it will also be easier for citizens of countries outside the EU with comparable road safety standards replace your driving license with an EU one.

The digital driving license could be integrated into theIO app of Public Administration, already used by over 37 million users, transforming it into a IT Wallet or digital wallet. This would allow users to upload their driving license itogether with other documents such as identity card, health card etc.

Alternatively, the electronic driving license could also be saved in digital wallets private as Apple Wallet or Google Walletwhich already allow you to store a variety of cards and cards (credit cards, debit cards, plane and train tickets, supermarket cards, etc.).

Digital driving license in case of police checks

With the introduction of the new digital driving licence, once it is definitively in force, it will be sufficient show the QR code on your smartphone during police checks, thus eliminating the need to carry physical documents with you. The only precaution will be to ensure that your smartphone has a charged battery.

By scanning the QR code, the police will have immediate access to all the necessary information, such as i points leftany suspensions and more, without having to manually enter the data into another terminal.

To date, it has not been possible to digitize the documents and show them in electronic format during checks. It was always requested physical version of the documents, even if you had countersigned paper copies. Exceptions include only provisional driving permits issued by the police in case of loss of the original documents.

When it arrives

The precise dates on the arrival of the digital driving license have not yet been communicated. The first tests for the public are expected within the next few weeks, between February and March, while the official entry into force is expected bysummer of 2024.

And who doesn't have a smartphone? You will be able to continue to show your traditional card.

