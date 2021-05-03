Contribute to the technological and digital development of Europe, but do so with respect for the environment and the fight against climate change. With this philosophy as a banner, the European Commission and 26 of the large European technology and telecommunications companies have created the so-called European Green Digital Coalition.

The aim is to help the technology sector to be more sustainable, circular and zero polluting. In addition, it is intended to support similar goals for other priority sectors such as energy, transport, agriculture and construction.

According to Eurostat data, telecommunications consume between 5% and 9% of electricity and account for more than 2% of global greenhouse gas emissions (as much as all air transport). Left unchecked, the environmental footprint of ICT (information and communication technologies) could rise to 14% of global emissions by 2040.

The members of this coalition commit to work together with the European Commission and other bodies, both public and private, to fulfill these commitments. In addition, they state that they will give regular information on the progress made. The first results reports are expected to be presented next year.

Efficiency and circular economy



Among other measures, they seek to improve energy efficiency and circular economy performance in the ICT sector, from broadband networks to data centers and devices, as well as to introduce new ‘product passports’ to inform users. consumers and industry on origin, composition (including hazardous and rare materials), end-of-life handling and recycling. They also want to write regulations to make devices last longer, as well as being easier to repair and reuse.

Among the promoters of this Green Digital Coalition are 26 of the largest companies in Europe, such as Telefónica. Deutsche Telecom, Ericsson, Nokia, Orange, Vodafone, Telenor and Telia, among others, are also part. They all commit to making the EU’s green transition possible by taking advantage of digitization. In addition, there are 45 SMEs and new companies that also support this platform and it is expected that in the future others with the same commitment to sustainability may join.

In order to be part of the coalition, companies must have science-based targets that seek to reduce their GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions by 2030, as well as become climate neutral or net zero emissions by 2040. The signatories assert that the smart use of clean digital technologies can serve as a key enabler for environmental sustainability. In fact, its goal is to make Europe the first climate-neutral continent by 2050, a key objective of the European Green Deal.

According to the coalition, technology can improve energy efficiency; facilitate the circular economy and lead to a better allocation of resources; as well as reducing emissions, pollution, loss of biodiversity and environmental degradation. Telefónica, for example, plans to invest in the development and deployment of much more efficient green digital solutions.

The Spanish operator will also collaborate with relevant organizations to develop standardized evaluation methodologies that measure the net impact of digital solutions. Likewise, it will promote intersectoral dialogue and contribute to the development of guidelines and recommendations for the deployment of said solutions.

For his part, Nick Read, CEO of the Vodafone Group, believes that digital networks and technologies play a fundamental role in tackling climate problems. “They are key to saving energy, using natural resources more efficiently and creating a circular economy. By investing in connectivity and working together with other companies and policy makers, we can better rebuild for Europe and its citizens, ”he proclaims.