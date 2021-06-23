The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, defended this Wednesday that the Brazilian digital currency, under study by the BC, is a new form of representation of the currency already issued by the monetary authority – in other words, the real. According to him, it is not to be confused with crypto-actives, such as bitcoin, which do not have the characteristic of currency, but rather of assets.

These assessments are contained in a presentation made by Campos Neto in a videoconference meeting with the Board of Directors of the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), this Wednesday afternoon. The meeting was closed, but the BC published the presentation on its website.

In it, Campos Neto also pointed out that the Brazilian BC has been following the theme of CBDCs – Central Bank Digital Currency, or Digital Currencies Issued by Central Banks – for some years. A working group was created at BC in 2020 to address the issue.

Campos Neto also stated, according to the presentation, that 86% of the world’s central banks are interested in the subject. Six countries have already carried out or are carrying out CBDC pilots and four are involved in “proofs of concept”. “At least another 42 are in the exploratory or research stage”, recorded the presentation. Brazil is in this last group.

Citing cryptoactives, Campos Neto also stated that the BC’s opinion on them remains the same. “These are risky assets, not regulated by the BC, and should be treated with caution by the public,” he said.

Future

Digital currency is another of BC’s projects in the technology area, with a focus on the financial market of the future. Currently, there are currencies in the world backed by some asset, the so-called stablecoins, and unbacked currencies, which are cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin. The digital currency being studied by the BC is a currency backed by the currency itself, that is, the real.

In theory, the currency can be accepted in any payment transactions, such as the conventional real. Thus, Brazilians will be able to use the currency to pay for products in trade or services, for example. BC’s intention is for the digital currency to be a complement to the conventional real.

BC has already published the most general guidelines for digital currency. Based on this, the agency will promote discussions with society, through seminars, to improve the proposal. The expectation is that in two or three years the digital currency can be launched.

