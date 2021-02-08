Tesla helped Bitcoin to a new high on Monday. The electric car manufacturer, led by Elon Musk, announced that it had invested $ 1.5 billion in the digital currency and wanted to accept it as a means of payment in the future. That should make Tesla by far the most prominent company to date whose products can be bought with Bitcoin.

The news is a significant vote of confidence in the digital currency and has been hailed in the financial markets. The Bitcoin price rose at times by 15 percent to a new record high of more than $ 44,000.

Tesla’s announcement came after Musk had repeatedly been positive about Bitcoin over the past few weeks. In a conversation on the audio platform Clubhouse he recently said that he thinks cryptocurrency is a “good thing” and supports it. He thinks today that he should have bought Bitcoin eight years ago and “came to the party late”.

In the meantime, Musk has added the keyword “#bitcoin” and the currency’s logo to his short biography on Twitter. Tesla announced that it had changed its in-house rules for investments in January, making it possible to put money into “alternative” forms of investment such as “digital assets”. Then it came to the Bitcoin investment. As a means of payment, Tesla wants to initially accept the currency from its customers to a limited extent and in accordance with the applicable laws. Bitcoin payments could then be both held and converted into cash.

The company is financially solid

Tesla made its Bitcoin commitment public in its annual report and listed it there under the risk factors for the company. It was pointed out there that the prices for digital assets are often “highly volatile” and could be so in the future. They are also prone to hacking attacks and could one day be technically obsolete. The investment equates to a small, but not insignificant, portion of Tesla’s cash holdings, which ended the year at $ 19.4 billion. The company is currently in a pretty solid financial position. It has just posted an annual profit for the first time in its history. This is of course due to its highly profitable side business with emission points that it receives from governments for the production of electric cars and can sell on to other manufacturers. Tesla’s share price has more than quintupled in the past twelve months, valued at nearly $ 830 billion, far more than any other automaker in the world.

Tesla is not the first company, but without a doubt the most prominent, to invest in Bitcoin. Previously, the software company Microstrategy invested $ 1.1 billion in cryptocurrencies. The mobile payment service Square, founded by Twitter inventor Jack Dorsey, invested 50 million dollars. Institutional investors have also recognized the signs of the times and are increasingly putting their money into digital currencies. The most prominent example is probably the 170-year-old Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company, which has invested 100 million dollars in digital currencies and has a stake in the New York Digital Investment Group, which holds 2.3 billion dollars in digital currencies for its customers. But the Miller Opportunity Trust had recently announced that it would invest around $ 300 million in digital currencies.

Bitcoin are becoming increasingly scarce

Some market observers see this as a breakthrough for the digital currency: The analyst Timo Emden sees the investment as “another accolade”. Antoni Trenchev, co-founder of digital currency expert Nexo, goes even further: “That speaks volumes about the extent to which cryptocurrencies are accepted by institutional investors”. He expects that ten percent of all companies represented in the American S&P 500 stock index will be invested in digital currencies by the end of 2022. “Tesla has now paved the way,” says Trenchev.

The entry of institutional investors is now also leading to a shortage of Bitcoin reserves on trading venues. Within a year, the stocks have decreased from around 3 million to 2.34 million Bitcoin. The scarcity is also doing its part to drive prices up. How mature digital currencies have become can also be seen in other places. There are now more than 8,000 of them, worth around $ 1.3 trillion in total. Bitcoin is the oldest and best known, accounting for more than 60 percent of the market capitalization. The second largest digital currency, Ethereum, was also able to report new records recently and was quoted at around 1700 dollars.

At the same time, futures contracts debuted on the American CME exchange. The introduction of Ethereum futures is a milestone for “Altcoins”, said analyst Timo Emden. This term includes all cryptocurrencies that came onto the market after the pioneer Bitcoin. So far there has only been a future on Bitcoin.