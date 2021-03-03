D.he longing for a digital solution to combat the pandemic is great. After the musician Smudo presented the contact tracking app “Luca” on the talk show “Anne Will” on Sunday evening, the number of hits was so great that the start-up’s system temporarily collapsed. The idea of ​​the app is simple: Instead of entering yourself in a list in the restaurant or at the hairdresser’s in order to track down later infections, the app registers the stays. This has the advantage that the data can be linked and chains of infection can be identified retrospectively. Until now, infected people have often not been able to remember where they might have been infected, or the documentation from restaurateurs was incomplete.

The Corona warning app, which was presented with a lot of hope last year, was intended to inform all those who may have been infected by an infected person. Only the users themselves are told whether they are at risk of infection, not the health authorities. Data protection got in the way. Citizens voluntarily provide their data to the Luca app, which is not offered by the government but by a private company. At “Anne Will”, Chancellery Minister Helge Braun (CDU) promised his support. The company later said that the interfaces to the health authorities were to be established within four weeks.



Many expectations: Luca app

:



Image: dpa





Basically, there are positive signals from the countries. But it is said that one should not expect a liberation. The Luca app is rather a “piece of the puzzle in combating pandemics”. So far it has only been used in a few, rather sparsely populated areas and during the lockdown. So whether it can really serve as an aid for openings is viewed rather skeptically. Many first have to use the app before it can have an effect. And: The interfaces to the health authorities must exist so that the data transfer works.

There is a problem with the data exchange with the RKI

But the same digitization of the health authorities is causing major problems even a year after the start of the pandemic. It was not until November that the federal states agreed on a uniform program, the Sormas software (Surveillance, Outbreak Response Management and Analysis System). It is difficult to reconstruct why the decision was made so late. There are many indications that the second corona wave in autumn and winter was assessed to be less severe. However, when the decision was made in favor of Sormas, the vast majority of the municipalities had long since sought their own solutions, and the health authorities were already faced with a massive increase in the number of cases in the autumn.

There was neither a reason to change nor the time for it, they say. Because there are so many different programs, the exchange of data between health authorities and the Robert Koch Institute is only possible to a limited extent. Because contact tracking is considered crucial, the Prime Minister and the Chancellor agreed in January that Sormas should be installed in all health departments by the end of February. But the resistance was great.

The program, which was once developed to fight Ebola in Africa, asks, among other things, what type of house infected people live in when recording the cases – this is intended for countries where there is no road system. However, if employees, who come from very different areas, always have to be told which fields they can skip and which cannot, the need for training increases and the risk of errors increases, according to two authorities.

Difficulties even in model regions

In the meantime, individual state governments such as Baden-Württemberg and North Rhine-Westphalia have built up pressure, reports municipalities and associations such as the German District Association of the FAZ In North Rhine-Westphalia, the software is now ready for use in 43 of the 53 health authorities. According to the FAZ inquiry to the Federal Ministry of Health, 285 of the 400 or so health authorities in the country have installed Sormas, i.e. more than 70 percent. However, the ministry does not differentiate whether the software is only “ready for use” or “in operation”.

The proportion of municipalities that actually use Sormas is likely to be far lower. Even in regions such as North Frisia, which are considered model regions for Sormas, there are still difficulties with the full introduction, according to an internal presentation. In many municipalities, where other contact tracing programs already existed, the compromise is that Sormas is at least “operational” and will be used for data exchange in the future, but that contacts are recorded with other programs.

According to a letter that the FAZ has received, the German District Association, which represents 290 municipal health authorities, complained that the interfaces between Sormas and other programs were still missing. “Under no circumstances should data have to be transferred manually,” the association writes to Health Minister Jens Spahn (CSU) and Chancellery Minister Braun.

Before the counseling of the federal states this Wednesday, the health authorities of the districts demand only to switch to Sormas when interfaces are present and the number of 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the respective district has been reached. In view of the stagnating number of infections, however, this goal seems to be a long way off across the board.