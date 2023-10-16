Digital cities, center of gravity between regulations, technologies, cybersecurity and personal rights. This and much more will be the theme of the conference scheduled for October 18th from 8.30am to 1.00pm in the Campidoglio in the Sala Protomoteca. Organized by the Cybersecurity and Urban Security Department of Rome Capitale, with the patronage of the Prefecture of Rome, the Guarantor for the Protection of Personal Data and the National Cybersecurity Agency, it aims to be an opportunity to analyze the impact that new technologies have on social life, their interconnections with urban security needs and combine it with cybersecurity solutions and the protection of citizens’ personal data. A need that will be decisive in the upcoming major events that will see the Capital as protagonist, first and foremost the Jubilee of 2025.

“The governance of digital cities requires multidisciplinary skills not only of a political nature, but also of a technical and managerial nature linked to the convergence of the various issues of physical, urban and cyber security, as well as the protection of personal data and the protection of the rights of citizens. An integrated approach is therefore needed to face this challenge. By virtue of this context, with the Department that I manage, we have conceived and organized this conference in which the authorities and the main national experts will meet to share contributions necessary to develop and promote Rome in the new digital scenarios”, declares Nicla Diomede, Director of the Cybersecurity and Urban Security Department of Roma Capitale.

Greetings will be given by the Mayor of Rome Capital, Roberto Gualtieri, the Councilor for Security Policies Monica Lucarelli, the Prefect of Rome, Lamberto Giannini and the Director of the National Cybersecurity Agency, Bruno Frattasi. Many experts will discuss in the two morning panels, including Paolo Aielli, General Director of Roma Capitale; Guido Scorza, Member of the Board of the Guarantor Authority for the protection of personal data; Ivano Gabrielli, Director of the Postal Police; Ugo Angeloni, General Commander of the Local Police Force of Rome Capital and Antonio Ragonesi, Head of the ANCI Security Area. The event program is available at this link.